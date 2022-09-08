Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, NBC News has confirmed.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Sept. 8, adding that she "remains comfortable."

At 96 years old, Britain's oldest and longest-reigning monarch has experienced several recent health issues. Less than 24 hours ago, she canceled a meeting with her formal body of advisers after doctors told her to rest, NBC News reported, and last week, on Sept. 3, it was reported that she was skipping an annual appearance at a sporting event in Scotland due to mobility issues. In February, she tested positive for COVID-19, though her symptoms were mild.

In late 2021, concerns swirled around her health after she delayed her return to royal duties in November due to a sprained back, which happened less than a month after she canceled a trip to Northern Ireland because doctors told her to rest. In October, she also spent a night in King Edward VII’s Hospital in London.

What is medical supervision?

While "medical supervision" is not an official medical term, it "usually means that the affected person, in this case the Queen, has a medical team with her to keep on eye on her health," NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres told TODAY via email.

"Depending on the patient, that medical team could be a nurse and tech with a doctor on call, but more than likely for her, (it) would also include a doctor."

With the queen under medical supervision, many of her family members are traveling to be by her side.

Prince Charles, next in line for the throne, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are traveling to Balmoral, according to a statement from Clarence House, their residence. Prince William, Charles' oldest son, is also on his way, while his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is staying at home because of their kids' first day of school. Prince Harry is also going to Balmoral without his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a spokesperson told NBC News.

The queen's other children, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne, are also traveling to her side or are already there.