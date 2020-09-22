While there’s been a lot of talk about the “quarantine 15,” otherwise known as the extra pounds easily packed on while stuck at home, Wendy Williams just opened up about the 25-pound impact the pandemic has had on her — as in 25 pounds lost.

On Monday, the 56-year-old kicked off season 12 of her eponymous talk show and revealed that, even though she didn’t plan on it, lockdown left her with a new, leaner look.

“I’ve lost 25 pounds — look!” she told her audience. “And I didn’t do it on purpose. It’s just that food became disgusting to me.”

According to Williams, she started cutting back and dropping pounds after a period of overindulgence.

“I was cooking at first and it was all good, I was shoveling stuff in my mouth,” she said. “Everything from hot dogs to lobster, you know, king crab legs — all that stuff.”

Fans who follow her on Instagram got a glimpse of many of those meals, but Williams got tired of seeing her own fully loaded plates.

“Then it became, ‘I’m done with food,’” she recalled.

Or at least she was done with the frequent hot dogs and lobster dinners for a while — and she doesn’t even miss them, since losing weight led her to gain a new appreciation for her waistline.

The radio talent-turned-TV talker said that she wasn’t even aware she was shedding pounds at all until she had to step on a scale before a recent routine colonoscopy.

“(The doctor) told me the weight, and I was like, ‘I haven’t weighed this little since high school!’” she raved. “Uh-huh!”

Williams, who in January confirmed her divorce from her second husband, Kevin Hunter, was finalized, said that she feels “really good” now, except for one thing.

“I’m just alone in my romance,” she explained to sympathetic groans from the audience. Then, with a look of resilience she added, “Oh, well. Don’t you worry, because (Mr. Right) might be watching right now.”