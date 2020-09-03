How you doin'? Lifetime is set to start production this month on a biopic about Wendy Williams, and producers have just found the star who is going to play the outspoken television and radio personality.

Ciera Payton is taking the lead role in "Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic" that will reveal "the highs and lows she has experienced throughout the years," according to a statement.

Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams. John Lamparski / WireImage

"Wendy has made herself the go-to source for great celebrity dish on her hit talk show, but recently the spotlight has turned towards her," the statement said. "The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive."

Ciera Payton. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Who is Ciera Payton?

Payton is a 34-year-old actor originally from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Now based in Los Angeles, she gained recognition for her starring role in "Flight of Fury" playing opposite Steven Seagal. Recent notable credits for the actor include "The Walking Dead," "General Hospital," Laurie Perkins on CBS' "NCIS" and a featured role in Tyler Perry's 2019 comedy "A Madea Family Funeral."

We see the resemblance! Amanda Edwards / WireImage

Joining Payton will be Morocco Omari, who will star as Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter, while award-winning Darren Grant is set to direct. Omari is best known for his role as Tariq in "Empire."

Slated for 2021, the film will be paired with a feature-length documentary on the self-anointed "Queen of all Media."

Actor Morocco Omari. Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

In the documentary, "Wendy sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera from her Manhattan apartment," according to a statement. She'll discuss "every inch of joy and humiliation she has experienced since childhood."

Both projects are being produced by Williams.