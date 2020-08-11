Wearing a bandana or gaiter? Study suggests they may be worse than no mask at all

A new study from Duke University, measuring the efficacy of various masks and face coverings, suggests that neck gaiters, a popular covering made of thin, stretchy material that covers the neck and lower face, may be ineffective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The study found that some options, like cotton cloth masks, are about as effective as a standard surgical mask; fitted N95 masks, which are usually used by hospital workers, were the most effective.

However, the neck gaiters, which are breathable and lightweight, ranked worse than the no-mask control group, according to the study. The gaiter tested was made of a 'polyester spandex material,' according to researchers.

The study analyzed 14 masks and coverings by using a tool that allowed researchers to track individual particles released from a person's mouth when they spoke the phrase "Stay healthy, people." Speakers said the same phrase while wearing the different models of masks, and no masks at all, to compare. Each face covering was tested 10 times.

In a video of the study, created and shared by researchers, Martin Fischer, Ph.D., an associate research professor in the departments of chemistry and physics at Duke University, warned that the neck gaiters might actually be "counterproductive": There were more particles in the air after speaking through the gaiter than after wearing no mask at all. Fischer said that the porous fabric seems to break bigger particles into smaller particles, which are more likely to linger in the air.

"It’s not the case that any mask is better than nothing," he said. "There are some masks that actually hurt rather than do good."

Dr. Scott Segal, a professor at the Wake Forest School of Medicine, agreed with Fischer's assessment of the gaiters, calling the conclusion "a reasonable speculation" and adding that a study he conducted himself showed similar concerning results.

"We are all sort of in agreement that gaiters are probably not your best choice," Segal told TODAY. "They’re super convenient, they’re easy to put up and down, but they’re probably not the best face covering."

Neck gaiters weren't the only mask whose efficacy was called into question: The study showed that masks made from bandanas, knitted masks and N95 masks with ventilation valves were also ineffective.

"Bandanas don’t work," Segal said. "Even a doubled-up bandana is a poor filter. It's a very open weave and thin material, and are considerably less effective even against large particles. They don’t seem to perform terribly well."

Segal said that for most cloth or fabric masks, people should try to use a material known as 'quilting cotton,' or cotton with a flannel inner layer, since it's thicker and particles will not pass through as easily.

"As best we can tell, the difference between different cloth masks or face coverings really comes down to the tightness of the weave of the fabric," Segal said. "We believe that the better performing masks have a tighter weave. That's not just thread count — it also depends on the thickness of the fibers themselves. Higher quality cottons made from thicker yarns leave less gaps between the fibers on the cloth."