Tyson recalls 3,000 pounds of chicken over possible plastic contamination

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Tyson Foods has recalled approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen chicken after the company discovered it may have been contaminated by pieces of blue and clear soft plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday that it had been notified by Tyson that the company's breading supplier was recalling ingredients as a result of possible contamination by plastic pieces discovered that same day.

Tyson Foods is recalling 3,120 pounds of chicken for possible plastic contamination. AP

The recall applies to 12-pound boxes featuring three-pound bags of "Uncooked, Breaded, Original Chicken Tenderloins" with a lot code of 1378NLR02 and the establishment number P-746 on the package.

The affected chicken was not available for purchase in grocery stores, the FSIS reported. It was sold nationwide to food services establishments, which the FSIS urged to throw the frozen chicken away.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions from the frozen chicken, according to the FSIS.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Tyson Foods Inc. call center at 888-747-7611 or the USDA hotline at 888-674-6854.

The recall comes on the heels of more than 220,000 pounds of Spam being recalled for possible contamination with pieces of metal last month and 200 million eggs linked to salmonella being recalled in April.