Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

An Indiana-based farm is voluntarily recalling 206,749,248 eggs over fears of a potential Salmonella Braenderupcontamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In an announcement posted to its website on Friday, the FDA reported that Rose Acre FarmsofSeymour, Indiana, decided to recall the eggs, which have reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants.

Rose Acre Farms is recalling the eggs over possible contamination. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Twenty-two illnesses have been reported so far.

The eggs were sold under the following brand names: Country Daybreak, Crystal Farms, Coburn Farms, Sunshine Farms, Glenview, Great Value, as well as at Walmart and Food Lion stores, USA Today reports.

If you think you may have purchased eggs involved in this recall, check your carton for plant number P-1065 with the date range of 011 through date of 102, the FDA says. In addition, check for these carton details.

The bacteria in question is called salmonella braenderup, "which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the government agency reports.