Tens of thousands of runners will hit the streets of New York City for the 2023 New York City Marathon this weekend on Nov. 5 — including TODAY’s own Sheinelle Jones!

The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host has been documenting her training journey for the 26.2-mile race, which she says she is running to remind herself she can “do hard things.”

“When I turned 40, I wanted to change the narrative in my head that I can do hard things, and so I ran a half marathon, and I swore I would never do it again,” she told TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager in August.

“It was very difficult. After it was over, my legs were like, ‘What just happened?’ And so now I just turned 45, and I’m going to try to do hard things again," she continued. "And so I’m going to run the New York City Marathon.”

With the race just days away, Sheinelle shared her hopes that her running journey will inspire others.

“It is my sincere prayer that I encourage someone to try something new, perhaps outside of his or her comfort zone … whether it’s in the form of exercise, or even a new musical instrument … whatever it is,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I have to be honest, some days have been *really* tough for me … but here we are," she added. "Running has often been the therapy I didn’t know I needed. Almost there!”

Here’s more information on how to cheer on your favorite runners — including Sheinelle, in the race, as well as how to watch the marathon live.

How to track NYC marathon runners, including Sheinelle Jones

You can track runners on race day using their bib numbers via the TCS New York City Marathon app, which is available to download from the App Store or Google Play.

If you would like to track Sheinelle’s progress through the race, her bib number is 53161.

The app can also notify you of important race-day communications, according to New York Road Runners, the organization that puts on the marathon.

There is also a web-based tracker if you would prefer to track your favorite bib numbers using a desktop browser.

How to watch the 2023 New York City Marathon

You can watch the race live via the TCS New York City Marathon app.

The app will include “live course cameras to watch your runner cross the start, finish, and key spots along the course,” according to the official marathon website.

In addition, the app includes a “second-screen experience” with coverage of the race’s four professional divisions, as well as commentary from experts.

ESPN2 and the ESPN App will also provide live coverage of the race from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m EST on Nov. 5. The race will also be available to stream on ESPN.com (this option requires a subscription from an affiliated pay-TV provider).

ESPN3 will offer pre- and post-race coverage, as well as a view of the finish line from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

Additionally, Spanish-language coverage will air live on ESPN3, as well as on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m EST.

When does the NYC Marathon start?

The New York City Marathon begins Sunday, Nov. 5, at 8 a.m. EST.

The four professional divisions (pro men’s wheelchair, pro women’s wheelchair, pro women and pro men) are expected to all be finished by 11:15, and other participants will continue to finish throughout the day.

The final finishers are expected to complete the race by 8:30 p.m.

What is the New York City Marathon route?

The marathon course crosses all five boroughs of New York City. The race begins in Staten Island and moves up through Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx before circling back down into Manhattan.

The race finishes in New York’s Central Park.