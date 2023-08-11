Sheinelle Jones on how she can ‘do hard things’ after 40 — including the NYC Marathon

TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones is done with saying she can’t do hard things.

And she's putting that mindset to the test by running the New York City Marathon.

The TODAY co-host and mom of three shared with Jenna Bush Hager on the Aug. 11 episode of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna how she went from running one half marathon to signing up for a full marathon.

"When I turned 40, I wanted to change the narrative in my head that I can do hard things, and so I ran a half marathon, and I swore I would never do it again," she said. "It was very difficult, after it was over, my legs were like, 'What just happened?' And so now I just turned 45, and I'm going to try to do hard things again. And so I'm going to run the New York City Marathon."

Jenna said one of the favorite things Sheinelle told her as she's been preparing for the race in November is other people's reactions.

"Everybody's been telling me I'm crazy. My assistant here at work, she said, 'What are you doing?' My uncle ... he said, 'What are you doing?' And everybody's biggest critique is that I don't have time," she said.

Sheinelle has three young children and a high pressure job she has to travel for often, but she's determined to make time for the things that are important to her.

"Everybody says we don't have time, but we do have time to make time for ourselves. I have to be about that," she said. "And so whether it takes scheduling, because I pick up my kids every day from school, I am just going to figure it out and change the narrative that we can't do things because we don't have time."

Sheinelle shared she's enlisted some TODAY faces to help her go from a marathon cheerer on the sidelines to a marathon runner, and Jenna said Women's Health magazine needs to feature Sheinelle on their cover, referring to Justin Sylvester finding out he will be featured in Men's Health earlier this week.

Sheinelle added she wants to show you don't have to be an athlete to do hard physical health challenges.

"I want to prove that just the average girl, we can do it," she said. "I am 4'11". I am not a model. I'm not a runner, but we can do this!"