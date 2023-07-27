Tori Kelly addresses her ‘unexpected health challenges’ in letter to fans

Tori Kelly is addressing her recent health challenges.

The two-time Grammy-winning artist thanked her supporters as she's dealt with the "unexpected" health scare in a letter she posted on Instagram.

"It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you," Kelly said. "I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me."

Kelly was being treated for blood clots after she fainted at dinner with friends in Los Angeles over the weekend, sources close to the singer told TMZ.

When reached for comment, representatives for Kelly referred TODAY.com to the singer's Instagram statement.

Kelly did not specify what health issues she is experiencing, but said she is putting her health first ahead of the release of her upcoming EP "Tori" on July 28.

"Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first," she said. "Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the past few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"

Kelly added she was "truly overwhelmed" by the love and care she's received, and thanked her fans "from the bottom of my heart."

Kelly's statement comes one day after her husband, André Murillo, thanked the singer's fans for their support.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods, but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers," Murillo wrote in an Instagram story. "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

Kelly and Murillo, a German basketball player, married in 2018.

Kelly rose to fame after she was a contestant on Season Nine of "American Idol" in 2010. She won two Grammys in 2019 for best gospel album and best gospel performance/song.