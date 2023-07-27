Tori Kelly’s husband speaks out amid reports of her hospitalization

Tori Kelly’s husband, André Murillo, is thanking her fans for their support in the aftermath of her reported hospitalization.

Murillo — who is a professional German basketball player — extended a message of gratitude to the singer’s fans in a post shared on his Instagram story on July 26.

According to TMZ, sources close to the two-time Grammy-award-winning singer said she is being treated for blood clots after she fainted at dinner with friends in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods, but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers,” Murillo wrote in his post. “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”

The singer's husband shared a brief update on his Instagram story on July 26. Andre Murillo/Instagram story

TODAY.com was unable to confirm Kelly’s hospitalization, and representatives for her have yet to respond to a request for comment regarding her health status.

Kelly, who has been married to Murillo since 2018, had been active on social media, promoting the upcoming release of her EP “Tori,” out July 28.

“This is the first taste of much more to come…” she tweeted on July 11.

She also teased clips of new songs, confirming a departure from her past sound as she leaned into R&B and pop music.

Kelly rose to fame as a contestant in the ninth season of “American Idol” in 2010. Three years later, she signed with Capitol Records and in 2015 released the album “Unbreakable Smile,” which featured her song “Nobody Love.” The single ultimately rose to number 60 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Earlier this year, in February, she performed the song “Hallelujah” alongside Andrea Bocelli for his “The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli” special. She also showed off her powerful vocals while competing on Season Four of “The Masked Singer.”