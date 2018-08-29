Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Stephen Colbert opens up about anxiety struggle: 'I had a nervous breakdown'

by Gina Vivinetto

Stephen Colbert is opening up about his struggle with anxiety — and how performing for an audience has helped him to deal with it.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" host, 54, revealed he suffered a nervous breakdown soon after marrying his wife, Evelyn, in 1993.

Colbert says performing for other people has helped him to deal with his anxiety.Nicholas Hunt / WireImage

"I had a bit of a nervous breakdown after I got married — kind of panic attacks," he shared. "My wife would go off to work and she’d come home — because I worked at night — and I’d be walking around the couch. And she’s like, 'How was your day?' And I’d say, 'You’re looking at it.' Just tight circles around the couch."

The nine-time Emmy winner said his anxiety got so bad, he "needed to be medicated."

"Xanax was just lovely. You know, for a while. And then I realized that the gears were still smoking. I just couldn’t hear them anymore. But I could feel them, I could feel the gearbox heating up and smoke pouring out of me, but I was no longer walking around a couch," he shared, adding that he took the drug for just nine days.

Colbert recalled how emotional it was for him when his comedy partners, Paul Dinello and Amy Sedaris — with whom he would later create the Comedy Central cult classic "Strangers With Candy" — relocated from Chicago to New York.

"I was left onstage with a show that we had created together. I did a year of that show. And I was in such a weird panic that I would never create anything new again," he shared.

Slowly, Colbert began realizing his anxiety faded while he performed onstage.

"I would go to the show, and I would curl up in a ball on the couch backstage and I would wait to hear my cue lines. Then I would uncurl and go onstage and I’d feel fine. Which occurred to me at the time: Like, 'Oh, you feel fine when you’re out here.' And then as soon as I got offstage, I’d just crumble into a ball again. Nobody ever asked me what was wrong!" he recalled, laughing. "It went on for months."

Before long, Colbert was rehearsing a new show, surprised to find his anxiety disappearing altogether: "And then I went, 'Oh, my God, I can never stop performing.'"

These days, Colbert knows making others laugh is crucial to his well-being.

"Creating something is what helped me from just spinning apart like an unweighted flywheel," said Colbert. "And I haven’t stopped since."

