Valerie Bertinelli embraces her gray hair in unfiltered video: ‘Some of y’all need to chill out’

Valerie Bertinelli is keeping it real with her fans.

On Jan. 2, the celebrity chef released a PSA video, where she talked about her use of filters and a rumor about her hair.

“I’m filming with no filter today because some of y’all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter, which I’ve told you about, sometimes I use a filter and sometimes I don’t. Most of the time, I do use a filter because this is me with no makeup, and this is no filter," she said in an Instagram video.

After taking a brief pause, Bertinelli then called out her followers who constantly talk about her hair and say she wears a wig.

Bertinelli dispelled those rumors when she showed off her scalp and ran her fingers through her hair.

“Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then, please?" she asked. "Because I am tired of getting my roots done every two weeks. I thank goodness 99.9% of you are really kind, sweet people and don’t give a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on. But some of y’all need to chill out, OK? I mean, seriously.”

In the comments, Bertinelli received a lot of love.

One person wrote, "Valerie — I can’t believe the crap people say to you! The heck with all of them. I love your honesty and truthfulness! Just keep being you."

Another said, "You don’t need a filter, you also don’t need to justify anything you say or do on here. Those negative Nancy’s can go away."

Bertinelli's video falls right in line with her New Year's resolution. On Jan. 1, she shared a sweet video of herself smiling at the camera while an audio clip of Selena Gomez saying, “I’m never going to let anyone ever again make me feel that way,” played in the background.

Bertinelli captioned the clip, "My new year resolution ✌🏻🤍."