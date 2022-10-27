Teddi Mellencamp shares photos of recovery from surgery to remove stage 2 melanomas

Teddi Mellencamp is recovering from surgery to remove several melanomas, she said on Instagram on Oct. 26.

The surgery was Oct. 25, she wrote on Instagram in a caption accompanying a post-surgery picture. The first part of her caption was a health update to her 1 million followers.

"Lots of questions about updates," she wrote. "Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting. Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done."

The former star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” said she expects to get those results soon and is scheduled for another round of testing next week. Mellencamp announced she was diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer, on Oct. 12. And a week later, she shared pictures of the problem areas of her skin.

In her most recent post, Mellencamp thanked her supporters for keeping her encouraged.

"I don’t share this for sympathy," she wrote. "I am sharing because one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested. I am grateful to my family, friends and husband who welcomed my pain and anxiety with open arms. I 💕 you all so much and I just know I am going to kick this cancer’s a**- with the help of my incredible doctors and nurses of course."

Mellencamp ended her message by saying she'd provide more updates as she's able.

"I will do my best to answer any questions you may have as they come up. I am giving myself permission to crash on the days I need to and work my butt off on the rest, showing up for me, my family and all my streams of work to reach new goals."