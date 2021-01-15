Rob Lowe has followed this diet for decades — here's why it works for him

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Rob Lowe loves the Atkins diet so much, he's writing the book on it ... Or at least the introduction.

The 56-year-old chatted with TODAY Health about his position as spokesperson for the Atkins diet, a low-carb diet that was created in the 1960s. He penned the introduction for "The Atkins 100 Eating Solution," a new book outlining a more simplified version of the low-carb diet.

"I started eating the Atkins way in my 30s," said Lowe. "It's that moment we all have where we come to that fork in the road where we go, 'I can’t eat like I'm in college anymore.'"

Lowe says meal planning is the biggest way he remains successful in what he calls a "long-haul" way of eating. Atkins

Lowe says while he's never had a "weight problem," he's followed the Atkins plan for health and wellness, with great results.

"It was just really easy to eat low carb, low sugar," he explained. "It was very simple with not a lot of working parts. I started eating that way before I began my partnership with Atkins."

So what does Lowe, who is gearing up for the Jan. 18 premiere of the second season of his show "9-1-1: Lone Star", eat on the plan?

"Chicken breasts, yummy salads, great vegetables, fish — all of that kind of high-protein stuff," Lowe shared. "I'll start the morning with Greek yogurt and berries and then my secret weapon, because I have a radical sweet tooth, is the Atkins protein shakes: The chocolate banana flavor is what I recommend."

"But, I don't come by a lot of it naturally," the host of the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast added. "I love eating yummy food and I've got a huge sweet tooth. I'm not some food police person, that's not me at all. I want to have my pastas and all of those things."