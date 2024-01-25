Robitussin cough syrups are being recalled due to risk of microbial contamination

There is a recall on Robitussin cough syrup sold in the U.S. due to microbial contamination that can lead to life-threatening infections in immunocompromised people, the company announced.

U.K.-based health company Haleon is voluntarily recalling two types of Robitussin cough syrups — Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult — according to a release by the Food and Drug Administration on Jan. 24, 2024.

The two cough syrups are used to relieve symptoms of a cold or the flu, plus other respiratory allergies.

Robitussin recall 2024

The ongoing Robitussin cough syrup recall specifically concerns:

8-ounce bottles of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult with lot numbers T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733, T10808 with an expiration date of May 31, 2025, or Sept. 30, 2025.

4-ounce bottles of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult with lot number T10810 and an expiration date of Oct. 31, 2025.

8-ounce bottles of Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult with lot numbers T08740 or T08742 and an expiration date of June 30, 2026.

The lot number and expiration date are located in the bottom right corner of the label with dosing information.

Customers who have purchased the recalled products should stop consumption immediately and call Haleon's consumer relations team at 1-800-245-1040 or email mystory.us@haleon.com.

Any adverse reactions from taking the affected cough syrup should be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

What is fungemia?

Immunocompromised individuals who ingest the affected cough syrup could potentially be subjected to “severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection,” according to the press release.

Fungemia is type of invasive fungal infection where the fungus makes its way into the blood. This can cause symptoms such as pain, fatigue, confusion, lesions, sweating and itching.

For those who are not immunocompromised, life-threatening infections are “not likely to occur,” but can’t be completely dismissed as a possible outcome, the release noted.

Haleon said it has not received any reports of adverse events from people who have used the affected Robitussin products.