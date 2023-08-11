Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled in 20 states for listeria contamination

Real Kosher Ice Cream has voluntarily recalled all flavors of its Soft Serve On The Go 8-oz cups after the Food and Drug Administration opened an investigation into a listeria outbreak that may be connected to the ice cream.

Two people, one in Pennsylvania and one in New York, have been hospitalized, and both people reported eating Soft Serve On The Go vanilla chocolate ice cream before they got sick, according to the FDA.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture collected an unopened sample of Soft Serve On The Go from an ill person’s home, which later was reported as positive for Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA said.

Genome sequencing is still pending to determine if it is the same strain of listeria causing the outbreak.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the infection caused by listeria bacteria, can occur as soon as a few hours after eating contaminated food, or as long as to two to three days after, according to the FDA. More severe forms of listeriosis can take as long as three months to develop.

Mild symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. If a more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

Real Kosher Ice Cream has temporarily shut down production of the products, which have been recalled in 20 states.

The affected flavors include:

Soft Serve On The Go Vanilla Chocolate

Soft Serve On The Go Razzle

Soft Serve On The Go Caramel

Soft Serve On The Go Parve Vanilla Chocolate

Soft Serve On The Go Sorbet Strawberry Mango

Soft Serve On The Go Lite Peanut Butter

Customers who have purchased any of the affected products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, the FDA said.