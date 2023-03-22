The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people immediately stop using EzriCare or Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears products due to possible contamination by a drug-resistant strain of bacteria linked to multiple deaths, vision loss and eyeballs being surgically removed.

Following a recall of EzriCare eyedrops last month, the CDC issued an update on March 21 about a multistate outbreak of a drug-resistant strain of the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa that has been associated with eye infections and other infections.

The CDC is recommending people immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops due to possible contamination with a rare strain of bacteria that has caused multiple deaths and vision loss. EzriCare

The CDC and Federal Drug Administration recommended for people to stop using EzriCare and Delsam Pharma's Artifical Tears after identifying 68 patients in 16 states who were infected with the rare strain of bacteria and reported using artificial tears.

Three people have died, eight have reported vision loss, and there have been four reports of surgical removal of eyeballs, the CDC said.

Thirty-seven of the patients have been linked to four health care facility clusters, and EzriCare Artificial Tears were the only common artificial tears product identified across those clusters, the CDC said.

The 68 patients reported using more than 10 different brands of artificial tears, with EzriCare Artificial Tears being the brand most commonly reported, the CDC said. The specimens were collected from May 2022 to February 2023.

Patients advised to use EzriCare or Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears by their healthcare provider are urged to find alternative treatment options.

Anyone who has used either of the two products and has symptoms of an eye infection is urged to seek immediate medical care. There is no recommendation by the CDC for patients who have used the products but are not experiencing any symptoms of infection.

Cases have been reported in the following states:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Illinois

North Carolina

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Nevada

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Eye infection symptoms can include pain or discomfort; red eyes or eyelids; yellow, green or clear discharge from the eye; increased sensitivity to light; blurry vision and the feeling that something is in your eye.

The CDC warned in February that the EzriCare drops had been linked to 55 cases of bacterial infection in 12 states.

Global Pharma Healthcare, the India-based maker of EzriCare Artificial Tears, announced the voluntary recall on Feb. 2.

The drops are distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma. EzriCare said in a statement on Feb. 1 that it “had no role in the formulation, packaging delivery system or actual manufacturing of this product.”