Former NHL player Chris Simon dies by suicide at 52 and CTE is suspected in his death, family says

Former Canadian hockey star Chris Simon, who played 15 seasons in the National Hockey League, has died by suicide at the age of 52, and his family believe CTE played a role in his death.

“The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand, that Chris struggled immensely from CTE which unfortunately resulted in his death,” said a statement from the family shared by Simon’s former agent.

CTE is Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a progressive degenerative disease that affects people with repeated concussions and multiple traumatic brain injuries and has been the subject of studies in athletes.

“We are grieving with the loss of our son, brother, father, partner, teammate and friend,” Simon’s family said.

The NHL remembered Simon Tuesday, noting he played in more than 800 games over 15 seasons.

“A fierce competitor and teammate, Simon won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 1996 and reached the 1998 Stanley Cup Final with Washington as well as the 2004 Stanley Cup Final with Calgary,” the statement said. “Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and former teammates.”

Simon was drafted 25th overall in the 1990 draft to the Philadelphia Flyers. He ended up traded to the Quebec Nordiques before playing for Philly. Overall, he played for eight different NHL teams in his lengthy career, the NHL Alumni Association said.

“Chris was never afraid to stand up for his teammates, and played a key role in the dressing room. He was a beloved friend, father, brother, and son,” the association added.

Tributes poured in from teams and athletes alike.

The Colorado Avalanche shared a statement from Simon’s former teammate, Joe Sakic, that said: “Chris was a great guy, a beloved teammate and an important part of our first championship season. He was a really good hockey player who could score goals, was a big presence in the dressing room and was the first person to stand up and defend his teammates.”

“Off the ice was an unbelievable guy and a caring father, son, brother and friend. He will be sorely missed,” he added.

The Washington Capitals said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of Simon’s death. He had played for the team for parts of seven seasons, and “was an integral member of the 1998 team that reached the first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history.”

The New York Rangers said it was joining “the hockey world in mourning,” and the Chicago Blackhawks said it was “heartbroken” over the passing of the former team winger.

The Ontario Hockey League said it was “saddened” by the passing of the former Ottawa 67’s and Soo Greyhounds forward.

The league remembered Simon as a “imposing 6-foot-3, 225Ib. winger from Wawa, Ontario.”

“Chris was a skillful and imposing player with the 67’s and Greyhounds,” OHL Commissioner David Branch said. “Off the ice Chris was very caring for others. He was a special person, and he’ll be deeply missed. The League sends condolences to his friends and family.”