Ashley Park reveals she was hospitalized after her tonsillitis led to 'critical septic shock'

Ashley Park revealed that she spent the end of December and beginning of January grappling with sepsis after a bout of tonsillitis worsened.

“As I sit her processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful,” the “Emily in Paris” actor shared on Instagram. “What started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

According to the Sepsis Alliance, septic shock is “the most severe” form of sepsis, a condition where the body overreacts to an infection. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bacterial infections most often led to sepsis, but viruses, such as flu or COVID-19, or fungus can contribute to someone developing sepsis. Tonsillitis, when the tonsils become swollen, can be caused by a virus or bacteria.

The CDC says signs of sepsis include:

Elevated heart rate

Weak pulse

Feeling cold, shivering

Fever

Shortness of breath

Feeling disoriented

Experiencing discomfort or pain

Clammy skin

Park noted that she experienced “excruciating pain,” while thanking boyfriend and fellow “Emily in Paris” actor Paul Forman.

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all of this,” she wrote. “You calmed my fears and help me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far away from those we know.”

Per the Sepsis Alliance, serious sepsis occurs when a person’s organs began failing. People with severe sepsis often need the help of a ventilator to breath, dialysis to assist kidney function or ECMO to support lung and heart function. Septic shock occurs when someone’s blood pressure drops dangerously low. The organization notes that septic shock remains tricky to treat and patients with it are often considered “the sickest patients in the hospital.”

While Park said she has passed the most difficult part of her illness, she is still healing.

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery,” she wrote. “I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst.”

“Emily in Paris” start Lily Collins offered her support to Park.

“I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I am forever grateful you are on the other side of this and for @performan for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way,” she commented on Park's Instagram. “I cannot wait to hug you both.”