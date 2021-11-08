I was introduced to rebounding — a cardio workout done on a minitrampoline — in my early 20s. My college roommate and I used to take a class at the gym twice a week with a man who would belt Broadway show tunes while leading us through challenging choreography and I loved it. We would forget about the stress over that paper due by midnight and lose ourselves in the bounce. To be honest, I had so much fun I would forget I was even exercising. I ended up dropping a few pounds and toning up without even really trying.

It’s been years since I took a class, but after the pandemic forced me to get creative with at-home workouts, I was curious whether the same fun (and results) could be had at home.

I stumbled upon The Ness, a trampoline cardio and sculpting studio with a digital platform you can access at home, who touts celebrity fans like Eva Longoria, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kelly Ripa. I liked that they had their own trampoline and that if I liked the classes at home, there would be an in-person option as well. And of course, the celebrity endorsements didn’t hurt. So I decided to dust off my rebounding skills and give it a try.

Cost and equipment

To access the on-demand classes, you will need a membership, which costs $39.99/month or $360/year.

The Ness trampoline costs $499, and comes with a complimentary three-month membership. It was easy to set up: All it required was screwing the legs onto the trampoline which took about five minutes. There are a few reasons that The Ness minitrampoline is worth a higher price tag. First off, it’s spring-less, using elastic cords for bounce instead, which makes it silent versus the creaking I was used to with the springs at the gym. It’s also great for in-home use: It’s aesthetically pleasing with a bronze frame and is much lighter than other trampolines, making it easy to move around. You can also adjust the firmness of the jumping mat, making it tighter or looser based on your bodyweight and desired bounce. That being said, if you are on a budget, there are much cheaper options on the market.

In addition to a minitrampoline, you will need a mat, gliders (or a towel) and a pair of light dumbbells (2-5 pounds) for the mat sculpt classes. I didn’t have light dumbbells, so I used water bottles instead.

The platform

The studio offers two main types of classes: bounce (done on the trampoline) and sculpt (done on a mat). The digital platform offers over 300 videos that range from 10- to 45-minute sessions, with new classes added every Monday.

Once you sign in, your home screen will display a suggested weekly plan of five workouts, a list of your saved workouts and additional programs available for purchase — as well as the ability to filter by workout length and to search for workouts in the library.

When you click into a workout video, you will see suggestions to level up or level down (by adding wrist weights or eliminating a bounce from certain moves), what equipment you will need, as well as a highlight of some of the moves you will do during the workout. People can also leave comments under each video on a message board and the instructors respond to questions or requests.

Every subscription comes with a complimentary 20-minute online consultation where the team will walk you through proper form, answer questions and help you choose your first few workouts. I skipped this since I was already familiar with the workout, but this is such a great feature since getting the hang of proper form when using a rebounder for the first time can be tricky.

The trampoline takes the impact out of high-intensity moves like high knees.

The workout

First, I watched the short intro to get a refresher on the rebounder and some of the core moves.

After dusting off my rebounding knowledge, I started with the suggested weekly plan which consisted of five, 30-minute workouts. Up first was a 30-minute bounce. I had “intermediate” selected as my skill level, which I found out was too ambitious. I got five minutes in and knew I was in over my head. I guess it’s not quite like riding a bike. I bowed out and switched to a 30-minute bounce essentials class instead.

Bounce class

We started with a warmup off of the trampoline and then hopped back on for a round of squats. I instantly felt the added challenge of having to balance on an unstable surface. We then jumped right into some routines with jumping jacks, high knees and changing directions on the trampoline. This class was more my speed, but definitely not easy. After 10 minutes I felt my glutes fired up and contracting in a way I hadn’t felt in a while.

Bouncing on a trampoline is such a childlike movement; it doesn’t feel like you are torturing yourself with high knees (even though you are).

The bounce classes are beat-based and very much like dance cardio: You learn parts of a combination and then slowly piece them together until you run through the whole choreography by the end. As I’m not super coordinated and there were a lot of steps to remember, I found it challenging both physically and mentally. But the time flew by and I was able to master it by the end. I finished dripping sweat, out of breath and my hamstrings and glutes were on fire. It was really challenging, but I had so much fun. Bouncing on a trampoline is such a childlike movement; it doesn’t feel like you are torturing yourself with high knees (even though you are).

Mat sculpt class

The next day I decided to stick with the suggested intermediate class in my weekly plan — a mat sculpt class — since I am not a newbie to mat work like I am the trampoline. The 30-minute class used free weights (although there was the option to not use them) to target the arms, upper back and core. My legs were definitely feeling fatigued from the class the day prior, so I was happy to focus on the upper body and core.

The exercises felt really similar to barre or Pilates, with lots of repetitions using a light weight. I grabbed two water bottles because my dumbbells were too heavy and they worked just fine.