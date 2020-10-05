What is Torch'd? Try this 28-minute dance cardio workout that brings the burn

Are you ready to get Torch'd? Welcome to the workout created by Isaac Calpito, a celebrity trainer and choreographer. Calpito has blended his fitness experience with his time spent creating dances for the pop music scene into a full-body workout that burns fat, tones muscles and gets your heart pumping. Plus, you'll smile along as you sweat.

This 28-minute class will start with a dance warmup, followed by arm exercises. Next, Calpito will lead you through a series of planks, leg exercises and will finish the workout with a serious ab routine.

Want more? During the epidemic, Isaac has offered his Torch’d workout for free on his Instagram live @isaacboots every day at 11 a.m. (EST) and has partnered with No Kid Hungry to raise money for those in immediate need. Click play and get ready to dance, sweat and have a good time!