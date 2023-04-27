Pink hits back at commenter who says her hips aren’t child-bearing'

Pink is not taking beauty tips from online trolls.

On April 25, Pink clapped back at Stew Peters, a far-right commentator, who tried to body-shame her by posting a photo of her in a crop top and pants on Twitter. In the caption, he wrote, "Those aren't child-bearing hips."

After seeing the offensive post, Pink replied, “Oh, Stewie. Stewie Stewie Stewie. You’ve got too much free time,” with the clown face emoji.

Pink's fans quickly came to her defense online, rebuking Peters' ill-mannered comment.

One person tweeted there's nothing wrong with Pink's body because it shows what real women look like.

Another celebrated Pink's toned physique, especially after having two kids, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart.

A third called out Peters for being jealous of Pink's body, while another defended Pink’s lean look, referring to her hips as “boss mom hips.”

Pink, who's known for teaching self-love in her songs, once recalled a time when her daughter told her she felt ugly “because I look like a boy.”

While taking the stage at the 2017 MTV Music Awards, she told the audience what she told her kid.

“I went home and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her. And in that presentation were androgynous rock stars, artists that lived their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their life, and carry on and wave their flag and inspire the rest of us," she said.

“When people make fun of me, that’s what they use,” Pink added. “They say that I look like a boy, or I’m too masculine, or I have too many opinions, or my body is too strong.”

“Do you see me growing my hair?” Pink said she asked her daughter.

Pink and her two kids at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Hollywood, Calif. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

The “Never Not Gonna Dance Again” singer said she hasn’t and wouldn't alter her appearance for anyone, adding that she’s still “selling out arenas all over the world.”

“So, baby girl, we don’t change,” the singer said as the audience cheered for her. “We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty.”