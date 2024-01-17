Mila De Jesus, a Brazilian weight loss influencer living in Boston who inspired fans with transparent posts about her weight loss journey, has died, according to social media posts from her family. She was 35, a mother to four children and recently married.

Members of De Jesus’ family confirmed reports of her death with posts on social media.

On Jan. 13, her husband, George Kowszik, expressed his shock and grief over her death with a post on his Facebook page.

“I am not really good with words and talking here,” he wrote. “I lost my beautiful wife and my best friend yesterday that I love so much for her. I don’t know what to say.”

De Jesus’ daughter, Anna Clara, confirmed the news with a post on her mother’s Instagram page on Jan. 15. The post featured an image of De Jesus and a caption in Portuguese.

“We are very saddened by the death of our beautiful mother. We thank you for all the prayers and condolences. Keep praying for us,” translated text over the image of De Jesus reads.

A cause of death was not revealed.

Representatives for De Jesus and her family did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

Fans and users filled the comments section of Clara’s post with sentiments of shock and grief.

“People like this? What just happened ???? I don’t believe it.” one user commented.

“My condolences to all friends and family!” another replied. “Too sad.”

“Lord have mercy.. So sad,” one user wrote. “I’m so sorry... for your mother, for you and for your family.... Your mother was a very very special and very loved person... May God comfort your hearts!”

On Instagram, De Jesus built up a following of 60.5K users on the platform and described herself as a “resilient mom” in her bio. She often encouraged her followers to find meaning and motivation in their lives by sharing her body transformation photos. She shared one of her final posts about having bariatric surgery in November 2023 when she featured side-by-side photos of her before and after.

“13 years between one picture... 6 years since a decision that changed my life in so many ways,” she captioned the post. On one side Mila aged 22 and on the other Mila aged 35, how much we change huh, how we grow and how we learn. Pride girl pride.”

In her final post shared to Instagram, De Jesus shared photos and a video of herself enjoying time outdoors in the snow.

“Straight from the North Pole,” she wrote. “Do you want to play in the snow??”

In September 2023, De Jesus celebrated her marriage to Kowszik with posts shared to her Instagram featuring moments from during and after the ceremony.

“Sr. & Sra. Kowszik,” she captioned the post, noting that their wedding date was on Sept. 28, 2023. “Thus far, the Lord has kept us!!”