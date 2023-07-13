Legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for the 3rd time

Longtime ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale has announced he has been diagnosed with vocal cord cancer.

The 84-year-old basketball Hall of Famer — who previously was diagnosed with melanoma and lymphoma in recent years — shared the news in posts to his social media accounts on July 12.

“This is an update on my meeting today with Dr ZEITELS,” Vitale wrote in a tweet that featured a longer statement about his diagnosis. “Though I was disappointed with the pathology report, I plan on winning this battle like I did vs. Melanoma & Lymphoma!”

“I’m sorry to share that I received tough news today from Dr. Zeitels about my throat,” Vitale's statement began. “The tests on the tissues they removed showed that I have vocal cord cancer and will need 6 weeks of radiation to treat it. Dr. Z tells me that it has an extremely high cure rate, and that radiation, not more surgery, is the best path.”

In a more detailed post on his Facebook page on July 13, Vitale shared that his doctor told him his "pre cancer Dysplasia has now become cancer on my vocal cords."

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall,” he said in his earlier statement. “Dr. Z feels that scenario is entirely possible. I want to say that I have been so touched by the tweets, texts, notes, and prayers, and will ask all of you to continue to send positive vibes.

“This time last year, I was on the ESPYS stage, asking everyone to help in the cancer fight. This terrible disease strikes so many of our loved ones, and it’s now knocked on my door three different times. More research will continue to help in this fight,” the statement added.

Vitale was diagnosed with cancer for the first time a couple of years ago, when he shared in a piece written for ESPN Front Row in August 2021 he'd had a melanoma removal. In October 2021, he announced that he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer “for the second time in just a few months" — lymphoma — and stressed the importance of early detection.

“I’m grateful to my immediate family as well as my ESPN family for their incredible support, and so appreciative of the outstanding team of medical experts whose dedication has such a positive impact on so many lives,” Vitale ended his July 12 statement. “Love to all!”

In his July 13 Facebook post, Vitale acknowledged that he “was absolutely crushed with the report.”

“I face a tough battle to get my voice back to where I can do what I love sitting at courtside for ESPN & calling college games,” he explained. “The good news is that I feel physically terrific & will do all I can to win this battle.”