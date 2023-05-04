Former E! News correspondent Maria Menounos started getting emotional on TODAY when she spoke about receiving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis with a little one on the way.

Menounos, who is expecting her first child via surrogacy with husband Keven Undergaro this summer, said "all that kept flashing through my head was my baby."

"How could God finally bless me with a baby after 10 years, and now I’m not going to get to meet her," Menounos recalled thinking the morning after she was diagnosed.

Menounos told People she was diagnosed in January after a full-body MRI showed she had a 3.9-centimeter mass on her pancreas. After it was biopsied, doctors told her it was a stage 2 neuroendocrine tumor, which usually has a better prognosis than other forms of pancreatic cancer.

"I need people to know there are places they can go to catch things early," she told People. "You can’t let fear get in the way. I had that moment where I thought I was a goner — but I’m OK because I caught this early enough."

Menounos said she first went to the hospital for gastrointestinal symptoms last fall. Doctors didn't find anything abnormal on a CT scan, which experts say often happens with pancreatic cancer.

"They said, 'Everything’s fine.' But I kept having pains," Menounos said, adding that at one point weeks later, it felt like "someone was tearing my insides apart."

Menounos said she had surgery to remove the tumor in February, and that her recovery was "super painful."

This is a developing story and will be updated.