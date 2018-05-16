'My body was screaming at me': Maria Menounos reveals her brain tumor symptoms

May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month, with doctors warning that the condition can strike anyone. Like the overwhelming majority of brain tumors, Menounos’ growth was a random event, completely unrelated to her mother’s cancer.

The former E! News co-anchor, who now hosts the SiriusXM show “Conversations with Maria Menounos” and is the co-founder of AfterBuzz TV, shared what the ordeal was like and the lessons learned from her medical journey. This interview was edited for length and clarity.

When did you notice something was wrong?

Menounos: For a long time, probably for two years before, I was exhausted and I didn’t know why. Everyone told me it was because I worked so hard. Somehow, it didn’t really sit right with me, but you have no other explanation for it — that’s what you kind of go with.

The summer before, I remember feeling like my whole body was shutting down. I didn’t know what was wrong with me. I was just a mess. In some way, nothing was working right. Now I look back and my body was screaming at me. There were two moments where I had to go home from work, which is so unlike me. My body was trying to send me signals and I was ignoring them because I was too busy.

What were your symptoms?

Menounos: I was getting these really terrible headaches every day and I’d get very lightheaded when I’d get up off the couch. My vision was getting blurry.

My speech would slur at some point and that’s when I would joke, “Oh, that’s my stupid brain tumor again” — joking, having no idea.

I just thought I was under a lot of pressure because I was taking care of my mom and I was stressed and overwhelmed trying to keep everything together. I never would have imagined in a million years that I had a brain tumor as well.

How did you get diagnosed?

Menounos: In February 2017, I scheduled a doctor’s appointment because my ear was hurting. He told me my ear was perfectly fine and then asked, “What are your other symptoms?” And as I started to rattle them off, I had my “aha” moment and said, “I think I have a brain tumor like my mom. You’re going to think I’m crazy.” He said, “I don’t think you’re crazy.”

What was your recovery like after surgery?

Menounos: It takes time for the body to recover when you’re playing with these nerves and trying to get a tumor to detach from them. It really affected my balance a lot and I had a lot of difficulty with my eyes — I was seeing double and triple. I needed a walker for a long time for stability.

The back of my head, where I had surgery, everything is healing and coming together, so I have these awkward — almost like my skull is scrunching together — type of feelings. It’s strange.