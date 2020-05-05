Juliet Daly, a 12-year-old living in New York City, is one of an unknown number of children showing signs of a mysterious illness possibly related to the coronavirus.

After experiencing severe stomach pain, Juliet was airlifted to the hospital and later diagnosed with COVID-19. Her doctors believed the virus may have triggered cardiac arrest.

"I thought ... things were breaking apart really quickly and that everything is terrible," she told TODAY. Fortunately, she's expected to make a full recovery.

Juliet's condition is referred to by the medical community as pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome. It's a rare but serious syndrome in which inflammation affects the heart and other organs and can send the body into a state of shock. Common symptoms include persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and red or irritated eyes. It can also lead to organ failure.

Over the weekend, an expert panel met to discuss the 100 reported cases of the condition, and on Monday night, New York City's health department issued a warning about it.

"The NYC Health Department contacted (pediatric ICUs) in NYC during April 29-May 3, 2020 and identified 15 patients aged 2-15 years who had been hospitalized from April 17-May 1, 2020 with illnesses compatible with this syndrome," the statement said. "All patients had subjective or measured fever and more than half reported rash, abdominal pain, vomiting or diarrhea ... More than half of reported patients required blood pressure support and five required mechanical ventilation."

Of the 15 kids referenced in the release, at least 10 tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been no reported fatalities so far.

The news of this rare syndrome adds to the list of outstanding questions about how the coronavirus impacts children. Kids have been largely spared from the most severe effects of COVID-19, but it's unclear why.

To answer this question and others, the National Institutes of Health are conducting a study of 6,000 people from 2,000 American families. Participants, including children, will receive a nasal swab every two weeks to see if they're positive and can pass it to others.

"It's quite unusual for respiratory viruses to spare young children like this," Dr. Tina Hartert, who's leading the study, previously told TODAY. "Do they transmit infection as effectively as we see ... in adult populations? That's definitely going to contribute to us having knowledge about whether we should reopen schools (and) summer camps."

While doctors say most children with the coronavirus are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, it's important to note that they're not "completely safe," NBC medical correspondent Dr. John Torres told TODAY's Hoda Kotb. "We don't know ... how many (children) are actually affected, how serious they are, what kind of outcomes they have."

He added that at this stage experts think kids are probably just or almost as contagious as adults.

If your child experiences the symptoms of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, Torres suggests asking your health care provider if it's necessary to take your child to the hospital. If the answer is yes, be sure to address the condition with the doctor at the hospital.

"It's so new that not everybody might've heard of it at this point," Torres added.