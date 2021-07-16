Jessie James Decker shares photo in bikini following weight gain criticism

Jessie James Decker is proudly sharing a bikini photo just days after revealing how hurt she was by body-shaming comments on social media.

In the shot, the “Lights Down Low” singer, 33, wears a colorful patterned bikini, blue hat and sunglasses as she holds a drink in a glass. She captioned the photo with the hashtag #cheers.

Decker's famous friends popped into the comments to rave about the pic.

"Girlfriend you’re looking GOOOOD," said model Brooklyn Decker, who is no relation to Decker though the pair share the same surname.

"Let the haters be your motivators!" wrote fitness expert Paige Hathaway.

Decker's fans also gushed in support.

"You look fabulous!!! If that’s what overweight looks like, I want to look just like you!!!!!!!" one remarked.

Another chimed in, writing, "People body shame this??? Wtf she looks AMAZING."

Jessie James Decker, right, and husband Eric Decker in 2018. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Decker shared a tearful video in her Instagram stories to call out internet trolls who made hurtful comments about her body and weight.

Though the country pop singer said she's always been "pretty confident" in herself, she was taken aback by "awful" comments made about her on Reddit.

“I’ve always fluctuated in my weight up and down, but I have recently been sent a Reddit page that rips me apart on a daily basis," she said through tears. "They’re talking about how, apparently, fat I’ve gotten, and how boxy and how terrible my body looks. And they’re accusing me of editing my body and all these things.”

Decker, who shares two sons and a daughter with her husband, former NFL star Eric Decker, told fans she'd recently gained about 10 pounds and decided to embrace her changing body.

“Yes, I have gained weight, 100%,” she said. “I used to obsess over it; tried to stay a certain weight, and most recently, over the past year, I decided to just let myself live," she said.

Decker went on to blast critics for making "disgusting" comments about a person's body.

“When you are writing blogs and stories and bullying me about how much weight I’ve gained and how fat my thighs are, I do take that offensively. Because what is the messaging you are sharing?” she asked.

"How can you wake up and live with yourself?" she wondered before walking into a bathroom to finish recording her video away from the eyes of her 7-year-old daughter, Vivianne Rose.

She added, “I hope my daughter doesn’t grow up in a world where people do this to her because it’s wrong.”

