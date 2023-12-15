Jessica Simpson shows off toned legs in pic that has the internet ‘thirsty’

Jessica Simpson's legs are made for walkin'.

Simpson took to Instagram Dec. 14 to post a sultry photo of herself rocking a zebra print swimsuit from her self-titled fashion line.

While leaning against a wall, Simpson's legs were on full display. She wrote the caption, "THIRSTY," and fans were drinking it up in the comments.

"Well welcome back Mrs. Simpson. Damn ," one person wrote.

Another said, "Your legs are really hot."

A third added, "Legs for days!!!"

Simpson has been candid with her transformations since getting sober six years ago. In 2021, She shared a photo on Instagram of an "unrecognizable version" of herself, taken in the moments she knew she had to stop drinking alcohol.

She's also been open about weight fluctuations in the past and how they've affected her confidence.

In April 2021, she told TODAY that she ditched having a scale in her home to help her prioritize how she feels in her body instead of her weight. “I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size,” she laughed.

In an April 2022 post, she wrote how "hard work" and "determination" led to her taking a picture in a bikini.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work Determination Self Love," she wrote on Instagram.

In a July 2023 interview with Bustle, Simpson reflected on how her appearance and weight in particular has been analyzed by the public over the years.

“Now my kids see me being still scrutinized, and it’s very confusing to them,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Well, I don’t even understand this.’ Like, ‘Why don’t they just say you look pretty, Mommy? You look pretty.’”

“I wish I could say that, for me, it’s gotten better, but it still remains the same, and I don’t know why,” she added.

In the interview, she also slammed the rumors that she was taking Ozempic or a similar medication that causes weight loss.

“It is not (Ozempic),” she said. “It’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”