Jessica Simpson isn't letting numbers on a scale affect how she feels about herself — in fact, she doesn't own a scale at all.

In a video previewing her Thursday interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb, the singer and fashion designer, 40, confirmed that she got rid of her scale a while back.

"Well, you tossed that scale out, you threw it away," said Hoda.

"I threw it out," replied Simpson.

"You said it was, like, a Ouija board in church, bye-bye," Hoda continued.

Laughing, Simpson, agreed. "It was like a Ouija board — "

Jessica Simpson wrote about how body-shaming has hurt her in her memoir, "Open Book." Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The mom of three has been honest about how much body-shaming has hurt her throughout her career — even devoting an entire chapter to it in her candid 2020 memoir, "Open Book."

Though she unveiled an impressive 100-pound weight loss in September 2019, just six months after giving birth to her youngest child, daughter Birdie Mae, 2, Simpson now makes it a point to not weigh herself.

"I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size," she said, laughing.

"I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me," she added.

Tune in to TODAY on Thursday to see Hoda's full interview with Simpson.