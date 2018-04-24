3,000 cases of ice pops recalled over Listeria risk

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

About 3,000 cases of ice pops sold in 15 states have been voluntarily recalled by a West Virginia-based company after state inspectors found they could potentially be contaminated with Listeria.

The Ziegenfelder Company has recalled cases of Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops and temporarily closed a production plant to investigate after a routine inspection of their Denver facility found Listeria monocytogenes, according to a notice by the Food and Drug Administration posted on Monday.

A West Virginia company is recalling about 3,000 cases of ice pops over possible Listeria contamination. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Listeria can cause fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy people, and is especially dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, people with weakened immune systems and adults over 65. It can cause miscarriages and infect newborns, and also cause bloodstream infections and fatal bacterial meningitis.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bacteria thrive in the cold, so freezing does not kill Listeria, and it can last for years.

The two kinds of affected ice pops were distributed across 15 states. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Only cooking or pasteurization kills the bacteria, but it can still get into cooked food during the packaging process.

Consumers are urged to return the ice pops to the place where they bought them for a full refund. The ice pops were sold to grocery stores and distributors in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming during the period from April 5-19.

• The Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-84200-9, and have lot codes D09418A through D10018B.

• The Sugar Free Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-75642-9, and have lot codes D09318A through D10018B.