Walmart and Kroger pancake mix is recalled for possible cable fragments

Heads up, Walmart and Kroger shoppers: A buttermilk pancake and waffle mix sold across the country is being recalled.

On Saturday, Continental Mills issued a nationwide recall for a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, explaining that the product had been contaminated with foreign material. Great Value is one of Walmart's house brands.

Continental Mills shared that “fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product” in its statement about the recall.

The day before, on March 18, Continental Mills recalled the company's Kroger version of the mix for the same reason.

The Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix was distributed in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

The box of the recalled Kroger pancake mix. FDA

The Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix is packaged in a box with the UPC code of 01111088219. The lot codes are KX2063 and KX2064 with a best by date of Sept. 1, 2023 and Sept. 2, 2023.

The affected Great Value products identified have the UPC of 078742370828, the lot code KX2063, and a best by date of Sept. 1, 2023. The product, sold at retail Walmart stores, was distributed across the country.

If you have one of the recalled boxes, you should throw it away or you can return to the store for a replacement or refund, the company said.

According to the recall notices, no one has been hurt or reported opening a contaminated box.

Anyone with questions can call Continental Mills' recall phone hotline at 1-800-578-7832. The lines are open from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.