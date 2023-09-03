Jimmy Buffett died Friday, Sept. 1 after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer, a statement on his official website revealed.

An obituary that was uploaded to the “Margaritaville” singer’s website said he toured for the past few years while undergoing treatment.

“He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July,” the statement said. Buffett also planned to release a new album this year.

“In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Jimmy Buffett’s Foundation Singing for Change, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute or MD Anderson Cancer Center,” the obituary concluded.

Buffett’s death was announced on his social media pages and website Sept. 1. He was 76.

The statement said he died “peacefully” while “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” the statement added.

This weekend, many celebrity friends paid tribute to the late musician on social media.

Elton John called Buffett “a unique and treasured entertainer” in a statement uploaded to his Instagram story.

John added, “His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news, a lovely man gone way too soon.”

Blake Shelton wrote on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in part, “Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett’s passing. What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever.”

President Joe Biden praised Buffett for being “a poet of paradise” and “an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another.”

Although Buffett did not publicly speak about his cancer diagnosis before his death, he did confirm he was struggling with his health.

In May, he announced he needed to reschedule a show with his Coral Reefer Band at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina.

He shared a statement on Facebook that said he returned to the hospital after a recent check-up “to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

At the time, he told his fans he hoped to get well soon so he could return to the stage.

Here's what to know about his condition, Merkel cell skin cancer.

What is Merkel cell skin cancer?

Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare type of skin cancer that is also known as neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The medical center said this skin cancer can grow fast and spread to other parts of the body, such as nearby lymph nodes. It can also metastasize to the brain, bones, liver and lungs.

What are the symptoms of Merkel cell carcinoma?

“Merkel cell carcinoma usually appears as a single painless lump on sun-exposed skin,” according to the National Cancer Institute.

The nodule is typically fast-growing, painless and firm. The lump is also red or violet.

The lumps can appear on the face, neck, arms and legs, but the nodules can also pop up on other sun-exposed parts of the body, the American Cancer Society says.

Who does Merkel cell carcinoma typically impact?

Merkel cell carcinoma is most common in people who are older than 50 as the risk of being diagnosed with the skin cancer increases as you age, according to the Mayo Clinic. Those who are frequently exposed to excessive natural or artificial sunlight, have weakened immune systems, have been diagnosed with other cancers in the past or have fair skin are also at risk.

The American Cancer Society also reports that men are twice as likely as women to develop Merkel cell skin cancer.

What are the treatment options for Merkel cell carcinoma?

There are four types of treatments for Merkel cell carcinoma, the Mayo Clinic says.

One option is surgery. A doctor removes the nodule as well as a border of normal skin around the lump. Lymph nodes might also be removed if the cancer has spread.

The other three options are radiation therapy, immunotherapy and chemotherapy.