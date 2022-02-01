Jason Ritter slams body-shamers who went after wife Melanie Lynskey

Jason Ritter has a message for body-shamers on social media after witnessing their attacks on his wife, “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey.

If they can’t keep their comments to themselves, he’d like them to consider another option.

And he doesn’t just mean comments about his wife.

“If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else’s body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun,” the “Raising Dion” actor recently tweeted.

That blunt suggestion from Ritter, 41, came after Lynskey, 44, shared a post from a critic that focused her body, something she explained has become all too common lately.

“The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered,” she wrote in response to a now-deleted tweet. “Most egregious are the ‘I care about her health!!’ people…bitch you don’t see me on my Peleton! You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy .”

This latest incident comes just weeks after Lynskey opened up about how some “Yellowjackets” viewers have taken to social media to ponder the plausibility of her character, Shauna, having an affair with a an attractive young artist played by Peter Gadiot.

Melanie Lynskey plays Shauna on Showtime's “Yellowjackets." Showtime

“I’m just like, ‘Wow, really? That’s where people’s heads are at, that the most important thing is being thin or young?’” she said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

And while she was disappointed by it, she wasn't surprised.

After all, in that same interview, she revealed that a member of the "Yellowjackets" production team had even taken her aside to discuss her body and how she could change it.

“They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,'" she recalled.

Lynskey went on to explain that, with the support of co-stars Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis, she was able to convince producers the character didn't need to be thin.

She told Rolling Stone, "I want women to be able to to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’ That representation is important."