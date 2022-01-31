‘Bridgerton’ actor politely asks people to keep comments about her body to themselves

Nicola Coughlan of “Bridgerton” has a simple request: If you have an opinion about her body, keep it to yourself.

The actor opened up in an Instagram post Sunday about her experience receiving opinions about her body online every day. In the caption, Coughlan wrote “if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me."

Most of the messages are just people trying to be nice, she said in the post. But at the end of the day, she’s just “one real life human being” who deserves more than to be inundated with comments about her physical appearance.

“It’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day,” Coughlan said.

The actor added that she understands people have their opinions due to her various roles on TV. But don’t send them to her, she begs, adding a red heart emoji to the message.

Nicola Coughlan stars as Penelope Featherington in "Bridgerton." nicolacoughlan / Instagram, Netflix

This isn't the first time that the actor has requested that people refrain from making comments about her body. In March 2021, she wrote on Twitter requesting people stop asking women about their weight in interviews.

“Every time I’m asked about my body in an interview it makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad I’m not just allowed to talk about the job I do that I so love,” she tweeted.

Coughlan got her start as Clare Devlin on “Derry Girls” and has been fending off criticism and commentary of her body for years. In 2018, she wrote a piece for The Guardian entitled “Critics, judge me for my work in Derry Girls and on the stage, not on my body.” After a review of one of her stage performances commented on her weight, she called it out, writing “I hope in the future that more people will talk about our work, our inspirations, our drive, rather than our looks.”

The Irish actor stars in “Bridgerton” as Penelope Featherington, a fan-favorite character known for her bright yellow dresses, her representation of the agony of having a crush and the season one plot twist that all along the shy wallflower has been moonlighting as the gossip columnist Lady Whistledown.

It's not just body-shaming that Coughlan is quick to call out. After “Bridgerton” first aired Dec. 25, 2020, some people criticized the show’s diverse casting, and she was quick to clap back.

“You know the way some people were like ‘Diversity in period drama doesn’t work’....63 million households thought it did tho so 💀” she tweeted back in January 2021.