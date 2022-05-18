At least 2 children hospitalized due to formula shortage

At least two children with intestinal conditions have been treated in a Tennessee hospital because their parents could not find the formula they needed amid the nationwide formula shortage.

Dr. Mark Corkins, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, told NBC affiliate WRAL that he treated a toddler and a preschooler who require a special type of formula that their parents have not been able to find during the formula shortage. The toddler was discharged Tuesday after being admitted last week, and the preschool-age child was admitted in April and is still in the hospital, a spokesperson for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital told TODAY.

The children have short gut syndrome, the spokesperson said, also known as short bowel syndrome, a condition that can lead to poor absorption of nutrients. The children cannot absorb other types of formulas and end up getting dehydrated and "falling behind," Corkin told WRAL. He's been treating the children with IV fluids.

"We’re trying to do some different quote-unquote 'doctoring' of formulas that aren't usually used for this kind of a situation to try to see if we can find something that will work," he told WRAL.

He stressed that this situation is particular to the children with this specific intestinal disorder, but believes other kids could be hospitalized if the shortage persists.

"This is not every child, not normal children, but literally the formula recall has led to these children requiring hospitalization," Corkins told NBC News correspondent Jo Ling Kent on TODAY Wednesday.

The children being hospitalized in Memphis comes as the House of Representatives introduced legislation Tuesday for an additional $28 million in emergency funding for the Food and Drug Administration to combat the formula shortage. It will vote on the bill Thursday.

The FDA also told NBC News that it is taking measures to loosen restrictions to import formula from foreign countries, but it could still be weeks before products hit store shelves.

Some parents worry that the imported formula will not solve the problem if their children have specific health conditions. Candace Hendrix, whose 3-month-old son has a dairy allergy, has concerns about having to switch to a different product.

"So I actually attempted to get him a different type of formula," she said on TODAY. "I wasn’t aware of the extent of his allergen, and he had a terrible allergic reaction."

She is currently relying on formula samples from her pediatrician.

"My worst fear is that when I call to schedule a pickup for samples that they will say sorry, that they don’t have any more, and I don’t know what I would do at that point," Hendrix said, becoming emotional.

In addition to clearing the way for imports, the FDA has reached an agreement with one of the nation's largest formula makers, Abbott Nutrition, to resume operations at the company's Michigan plant.

The facility was shut down in February after the FDA investigated complaints that four infants that drank its formula were hospitalized with bacterial infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the formula may have contributed to the deaths of two infants. Abbott said there is no evidence linking its product with the illnesses. The FDA is still investigating.

Millions of parents are becoming desperate as the hunt for the proper formula for their child gets more difficult. One father told TODAY that he went to nine stores in search of formula for his 2-month-old son.

"It’s pretty scary because he can’t eat real food yet, so it’s like, if he doesn't have milk, then we don’t know what we’re going to do," Jamari Phillips said.