When Mylaen Merthe of Ocala, Florida, needed a kidney transplant, she hoped her brother would be a match. When it turned out he wasn't, she posted a plea on Facebook, asking friends and family to consider live organ donation. Debby Neal-Strickland stepped up, and many people were surprised. After all, Neal-Strickland is Merthe's ex-husband's wife.

"She stepped up and got tested," Merthe, 59, told TODAY. "They called her back within hours."

Neal-Strickland, 56, would marry Merthe's ex-husband, Jim Merthe, just days before the transplant surgery took place in November 2020.

"They've been together for 15 years or so, I've known her," said Merthe, explaining that the two women weren't especially close but she was on good terms with her ex-husband, whom she shares two adult children with. "Now we're really close," she said of her relationship with her ex's new bride.

Debby-Neal Strickland (front left), Jim Strickland and Mylaen Merthe (center back) on May 25, 2021 at a restaurant in Ocala, Florida. John Raoux / AP

Merthe said she's had high blood pressure for the past 30 years, beginning with the pregnancy of her first child when she had preeclampsia. "High blood pressure attacks the kidneys," she said. "I had a second child, but it was risky. I was told no more kids. I lived through 30 years with this, I was on three different kinds of medicine."

Her numbers dropping, Merthe was told that if she didn't get a transplant, her future would include dialysis, a treatment that performs the function of the kidneys. "I would have been on dialysis and no one wants to do that," she said. "It interferes with your life. Every other day you're on a machine for four hours. That's not a life."

Merthe's daughter was a match offered to donate a kidney to her but there was one problem -- she was pregnant, which meant her mom would need to wait nine months. Just a week away from going on dialysis, and having lived through the COVID-19 pandemic, Neal-Strickland came to her rescue.

For Neal-Strickland, organ donation is an important cause for a tragic reason. According to the Associated Press, her brother died of cystic fibrosis while waiting on a double lung transplant 26 years ago. She wanted to donate one of her lungs at the time, but they weren’t a match and he needed two.

“When somebody needs an organ, if they don’t get it, they’re probably not going to make it. I know it’s something that you do quickly,” she said.

While Merthe is indebted to Neal-Strickland, she also feels that everything happened at the right time and that it was meant to be this way.