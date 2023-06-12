ESPN director and father of 4 dies at 42 after suffering ‘medical emergency’

ESPN paid tribute to a "deeply admired" staffer and father of four after he died at age 42 while working at the NCAA baseball tournament in North Carolina, the network said.

Longtime director Kyle Brown "suffered a medical emergency" and died on June 10 while working at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem, ESPN said in a statement.

Brown worked for ESPN for 16 years and won a pair of Sports Emmys, the network said.

"Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team," ESPN said.

He worked on a range of sports for the network, including baseball, basketball, college football and the NFL's "Monday Night Football."

Brown was a former pitcher at Ohio State who "cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports," ESPN said.

His colleagues paid tribute to him over the weekend.

"Spent last few years with Kyle Brown on our @Big12Conference basketball coverage," ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla tweeted. "We shared a common love of the Buckeyes. Heartbreaking news yesterday. Praying for his beautiful family."

"This is unspeakably sad," ESPN football analyst Louis Riddick tweeted. "Kyle Brown was a rock of consistency as a professional and as a person. My interactions with him were ALWAYS upbeat, full of positivity, unconditionally supportive, full of laughter, and I left feeling better for having talked to him every time. My deepest, deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

"Kyle Brown was a good man, proud Buckeye and an amazing maker of television," ESPN reporter Ryan McGee tweeted. "If you’re a sports fan who has consumed any ESPN over the last decade and a half then you have benefited from Kyle’s hard work. Hug your loved ones. Tomorrow is not guaranteed."

"We are all shocked and distraught by the loss of Kyle Brown," ESPN reporter Holly Rowe tweeted. "Wonderful coworker. Just devastating."

Brown is survived by his wife, Megan, and their four children, Makayla, 14; Carson, 11; Camden, 9; and Madyn, 6.