Jenifer Lopez is #bodygoals — there’s no other way to put it. The 54-year-old actress, singer and dancer has long been admired for her physique, including her a sculpted backside, toned arms and chiseled abdominals.

The singer recently announced she will be going on tour this summer. If you wonder what workout Lopez is doing to build the strength and endurance to perform 30 shows between June and August (and maintain her enviable figure), we’ve got good news: She gave us a sneak peek into her fitness routine in an Instagram video posted over the weekend. And it turns out that when it comes to fitness, celebrities really are just like us. Even those with sculpted muscles who seem to be aging backwards, like Jennifer Lopez.

The circuit-style routine she shared includes eight exercises that target the arms, legs and core for a full-body workout. And while some of the exercises are more advanced, they don’t require any special equipment, gym membership or celebrity trainer. All you need is a backyard and a pair of dumbbells to train like Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez’s circuit-training workout

"This is a great full-body workout set up like a circuit," says Mansour. "I’d recommend doing 10 reps of each exercise (starting with 10 world’s greatest stretches, so five to each side!) and then repeating the circuit for a total of 3 times."

Mansour says that with modifications, this workout is accessible to all levels. Be mindful that Lopez is performing advanced versions of many of the exercises. "Her exact workout moves are more intermediate or advanced if you follow her exercises to a T!" she adds.

World’s greatest stretch

If you only do one stretch, this one should be it. "This is an excellent full-body stretch that can be performed dynamically before a workout, which means you can keep it moving rather than holding it for a few breaths like you would at the end of a workout," says Mansour. "Doing it a few times to each side is a great way to open up the hips, glutes, chest, back and shoulders, and will feel really good on your body!"

How to: Start on your hands and knees. Step your right foot forward and bend forward so that the right knee is over the right ankle and you feel a stretch in your left hip flexor. Tuck the left toes under and extend the left leg straight back so that the leg is off of the ground. Place your left hand on the ground inside of the right foot and then twist toward the right, reaching the right hand up toward the sky. Pull the naval in toward the spine and look up at the right hand. Hold for 10 seconds. Repeat on the opposite side.

Lateral raises

"This is a great upper-body exercise to really work the shoulders," says Mansour. "However, I’d advise people to only lift the weights as high as their shoulders to maintain proper form and not recruit the trapezius muscles in the neck."

How to: Stand with feet hip-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Allow your arms to rest at your sides, palms facing your body. Then, extend your arms straight out to the sides, up and away from your body to about shoulder height. Slowly return back to the starting position. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

Squat presses

"This is a full-body exercise, otherwise called a complex exercise, that works the quads, glutes and hamstrings ... she adds a turn of the weights to make this a bicep plus shoulder exercise too!" says Mansour. "Be sure to press down through your heels when you stand up from the squat to really work the backs of the legs. Pull your abs in during this exercise to support your low back and work your core!"

How to: Hold the weights at your shoulders with your feet hip-width apart, toes straight, and knees over the second and third toes. Bend your knees and sit back in your heels with elbows driving toward your knees keeping your chest lifted as you breathe in. As you return to standing, breathe out and press your arms overhead and parallel to each other, engaging your core and glutes. Repeat.

Lunges

"Lunges are a huge calorie burner and work the muscles of the glutes, hamstrings, quads and calves," says Mansour. "If a lunge is too much or too advanced, you can do a standing forward or backward leg lift instead. You can also drop the dumbbell and do the lunge without the added weight for a modification."

How to: Stand up straight with your feet as wide as your hips. Step forward with your right foot, bending at the knee to form a 90-degree angle. Your left knee, when bent, should also be at a 90-degree angle. After holding the lunge for a few seconds, press down through the heel of the right foot and squeeze the right buttock to return to standing. Repeat all steps on the left leg. (Alternate between the right and left leg, performing 10 reps on each side.)

Tricep kickbacks

"This exercise targets the back of the arms and just like Lopez, be sure to keep your elbows hugging in toward your sides to really target those triceps," says Mansour.

How to: Stand with your feet hips-width apart, knees slightly bent. Hold one weight in each hand and let your arms hang down at your sides. Hinge at the hips so that your chest is tilted down toward the ground. Hug your elbows into your sides and pull your elbows up into a row. From here, keep the elbows stationary and extend the forearms back into the tricep kickback. Come back to the row position and then repeat.

Bicep curls

"This is one of my favorite arm exercises to build muscle and tone the upper arms!" says Mansour. "I’d advise to keep the elbows tucked in toward your sides rather than letting the elbows move away from the sides to maintain the integrity of the exercise."

How to: Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart. Holding one dumbbell in each hand, relax your arms so that they hang at the side of your body. Make sure your palms are facing forward. Keep your shoulders back and down, tighten your abs and softly bend your knees. Bend at your elbow and curl the dumbbells up toward your shoulders. Make sure to keep your elbows hugging the sides of your body. Lower both weights back down slowly. Exhale while lifting the weights, and inhale when you lower them down.

Reverse crunch

"Instead of hands behind your head and crunching up for an ab crunch, Lopez does a reverse crunch and starts with the knees and legs up then uses her abs to lift her hips, glutes and low back off of the ground for the crunch," says Mansour. "Straightening the legs as much as possible makes this ab exercise very advanced!"

How to: Lie on your back with your arms at your sides. Squeeze your abs and raise your legs up toward the sky. (For an easier modification, bring the legs to a 90-degree tabletop position instead of extending them straight.) Then, engage your core as you lift your hips off the ground and your feet straight up toward the sky. Keep your entire upper back on the ground. Come back down and tap the feet on the ground. Repeat the steps, remembering to breathe slowly while squeezing your abdominals.

Pilates rollover with toe touch

This is a more advanced yoga move that involves engagement of the core and also stretches the entire back of the body. "This exercise is based in Pilates and works the abs, as well as challenges your entire core," says Mansour. "This is an advanced exercise and I’d recommend doing either the rollover to start or just simply sit up and do the toe touches."

How to: Start lying on your back with your arms by your sides with palms on the ground. Use your core to pike the hips up toward the sky and straighten the legs. Keeping the legs straight, slowly lower the feet down toward the head. Lower them as far as you can while keeping your legs straight, with the goal of letting the toes rest gently on the ground behind you. Keep your palms pressing into the ground for support. If you’re unable to reach the ground while keeping the legs straight, go as far as you can and then use your your hands to support the low back. Keep the abs pulled in and maintain a space between the chin and chest to keep the throat open. Hold for a few seconds and then roll down though the spine to return the back, butt and then legs to rest on the ground. Once your lower body is resting on the ground, use the abdominals to pull the upper body to a sitting position, and then hinge forward at the hips to reach for your toes. Slowly roll back down to the starting position and repeat.