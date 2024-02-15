We can't get enough of Jennifer Lopez.
With the impending release of her ninth studio album, “This Is Me...Now,” the singer exclusively announced on TODAY on Feb. 15 that she is heading on tour this summer with her “This Is Me...Now the Tour.”
The 2024 tour will consist of more than 30 cities across North America, kicking off in June and wrapping at the end of August. Along the way she will make stops in Miami, New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto, performing her biggest hits and new songs from her latest album, including “Can’t Get Enough.”
It’s a special moment for Lopez, who is releasing one of her most personal albums to date. She has opened up about how “This Is Me...Now” was inspired by her rekindled romance with husband Ben Affleck. Alongside the record, Lopez is also premiering the accompanying film “This Is Me... Now: A Love Story,” which is described as a “cinematic odyssey” and depicts her journey to love and personal healing. Both will be released Feb. 16.
And now, the "This Is Me...Now the Tour" is one added bonus for her fans. The new set of concerts marks J. Lo's first tour in five years, after her successful 2019 tour.
Keep reading for more information about "This Is Me...Now the Tour."
When does Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me...Now the Tour’ start?
“This Is Me...Now The Tour” starts June 26 in Orlando, Florida, at the Kia Center.
How to get tickets to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me...Now the Tour’
General tickets for the "This Is Me...Now the Tour" go on sale Friday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
There are three presale events: the J.Lo Fan Club presale, the Citi presale and the Verizon presale.
The fan club presale begins Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. local time.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Feb. 22, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.
Verizon is also offering customers exclusive presale tickets for applicable U.S. dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Feb. 22, at 10 p.m. local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.
What are Jennifer Lopez's tour dates?
Below are the North American tour dates so far. A show with an asterisk next to it indicates that it's not available in the Verizon presale, while a hashtag indicates the Citi presale is not applicable.
June 26: Orlando, Florida — Kia Center
June 28: Miami, Florida — Kaseya Center
July 2: Austin, Texas — Moody Center
July 3: Edinburg, Texas — Bert Ogden Arena*
July 5: San Antonio, Texas — Frost Bank Center
July 6: Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
July 9: Phoenix, Arizona — Footprint Center
July 11: Los Angeles, California — Kia Forum
July 13: Anaheim, California — Honda Center
July 16: San Francisco, California — Chase Center
July 17: Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center
July 19: Palm Springs, California — Acrisure Arena
July 20: Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena*
July 22: Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena
July 24: Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center
July 26: Rosemont, Illinois — Allstate Arena
July 27: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
July 30: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — PPG Paints Arena
July 31: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 2: Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena*#
Aug. 5: Montreal, Quebec — Bell Centre*#
Aug. 7: Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden
Aug. 9: Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena
Aug. 10: Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center
Aug. 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 14: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
Aug. 16: New York, New York — Madison Square Garden
Aug. 20: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
Aug. 22: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 24: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena
Aug. 25: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena
Aug. 27: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
Aug. 30: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Center
Aug. 31: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center*