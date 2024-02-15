We can't get enough of Jennifer Lopez.

With the impending release of her ninth studio album, “This Is Me...Now,” the singer exclusively announced on TODAY on Feb. 15 that she is heading on tour this summer with her “This Is Me...Now the Tour.”

The 2024 tour will consist of more than 30 cities across North America, kicking off in June and wrapping at the end of August. Along the way she will make stops in Miami, New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto, performing her biggest hits and new songs from her latest album, including “Can’t Get Enough.”

It’s a special moment for Lopez, who is releasing one of her most personal albums to date. She has opened up about how “This Is Me...Now” was inspired by her rekindled romance with husband Ben Affleck. Alongside the record, Lopez is also premiering the accompanying film “This Is Me... Now: A Love Story,” which is described as a “cinematic odyssey” and depicts her journey to love and personal healing. Both will be released Feb. 16.

And now, the "This Is Me...Now the Tour" is one added bonus for her fans. The new set of concerts marks J. Lo's first tour in five years, after her successful 2019 tour.

Fans will get to see Jennifer Lopez on tour for the first time in five years. Norman Jean Roy



When does Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me...Now the Tour’ start?

“This Is Me...Now The Tour” starts June 26 in Orlando, Florida, at the Kia Center.

How to get tickets to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me...Now the Tour’

General tickets for the "This Is Me...Now the Tour" go on sale Friday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

There are three presale events: the J.Lo Fan Club presale, the Citi presale and the Verizon presale.

The fan club presale begins Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Feb. 22, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Verizon is also offering customers exclusive presale tickets for applicable U.S. dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Feb. 22, at 10 p.m. local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.

What are Jennifer Lopez's tour dates?

Below are the North American tour dates so far. A show with an asterisk next to it indicates that it's not available in the Verizon presale, while a hashtag indicates the Citi presale is not applicable.

June 26: Orlando, Florida — Kia Center

June 28: Miami, Florida — Kaseya Center

July 2: Austin, Texas — Moody Center

July 3: Edinburg, Texas — Bert Ogden Arena*

July 5: San Antonio, Texas — Frost Bank Center

July 6: Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

July 9: Phoenix, Arizona — Footprint Center

July 11: Los Angeles, California — Kia Forum

July 13: Anaheim, California — Honda Center

July 16: San Francisco, California — Chase Center

July 17: Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center

July 19: Palm Springs, California — Acrisure Arena

July 20: Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena*

July 22: Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena

July 24: Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center

July 26: Rosemont, Illinois — Allstate Arena

July 27: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 30: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — PPG Paints Arena

July 31: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 2: Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena*#

Aug. 5: Montreal, Quebec — Bell Centre*#

Aug. 7: Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden

Aug. 9: Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena

Aug. 10: Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center

Aug. 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 14: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Aug. 16: New York, New York — Madison Square Garden

Aug. 20: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Aug. 22: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 24: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena

Aug. 25: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

Aug. 27: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

Aug. 30: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Center

Aug. 31: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center*