Isaac Boots, trainer, choreographer and founder of the Torch’d workout, stopped by TODAY to demo some easy moves you can do anywhere.

Whether you want to add some toning exercises to your walking routine or you’ve been sedentary and are looking for a way to ease back into fitness, these simple moves fit the bill.

“This is a no-excuse workout, you can do this anywhere,” Boots told TODAY. A lot of people think fitness is daunting, and that they need a gym or a lot of time, he said, but these simple, yet effective exercises prove you need no more than your own body weight and a few spare minutes.

Arm Circles

This move forces you to engage your core, and lengthens and strengthens your muscles at the same time.

Muscles targeted: Back, shoulder, chest, entire arm

How to: Stand straight with your feet hips-width apart. Hold both arms straight out at your sides parallel to the floor. Make tiny circles in a forward motion. Perform for 30 seconds, then reverse directions and perform the arm circles backward. Then, hold your arms straight out to the sides with a slight bend in the elbows. Keeping them still, turn your palms up toward the sky and then down toward the back of the room. Repeat this up and down motion for 30 seconds.

Modification: Limit the range of motion to where your mobility permits

Standing leg lifts

This move will carve the sides of your core while strengthening your glutes and legs.

Muscles targeted: Obliques, core, glutes, legs

How to: Stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart and arms above your head with finger tips touching, as if you’re hugging a large tree branch (like a ballerina). Shift your weight to your left leg. Lift the right leg and point the toe out to the right side so that it gently touches the floor. As you raise your right leg up toward the sky, pull your arms down and straight out at your sides. Return to the starting position, continue for 10 reps. After 10 reps, hold the right leg up for 10 pulses. Switch sides and perform on the left.

Modifications: Limit the range of motion to where your mobility permits

Plie series

This move will continue to engage your core and strengthen your glutes and legs.

Muscles targeted: core, glutes, legs

How to: Start standing with your feet in a wide squat position with toes turned out at a 45-degree angle. As you sit down and back into a squat, pull your arms up and straight out to the sides at shoulder height. Tuck the pelvis to keep your core engaged and make sure the knees track out over the toes. Return to standing and continue for 30 seconds or 10-12 reps. Then, hold at the bottom of the squat and pulse for 10 reps.

Modifications: Maintain a wide stance to stay engaged in your core. Shorten the range of motion and only lower half way into the squat if necessary.

Parallel pulse with arms

This move helps strengthen your core and back, while engaging your legs and glutes and helping to lengthen and stretch the muscles.

Muscles targeted: Core, legs, glutes, back

How to: Keep your legs in the wide squat position, but turn the toes in so that they are parallel facing forward. Hinge at the hips, pressing the butt back until your chest is parallel to the floor. Bring both arms back behind you, palms turned up. Engage your abs and pulse the palms up toward the sky as you sit down into a half squat. Continue to pulse the arms and legs for 30 seconds.

Modifications: Limit the range of motion to where your mobility permits.

For an added challenge in these exercises, hold light dumbbells or add a resistance band around the ankles or above the knee.