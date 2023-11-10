IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Easy, healthy meal ideas for the week ahead: Perfect roasted veggies, beef and broccoli and more

A mix-and-match strategy streamlines meal prep and makes healthy eating a no-brainer this week.
By Samantha Cassetty, RD

You asked, we answered! Hundreds of Start TODAY members told us they wanted more healthy, balanced meal ideas to help them reach their health goals. This dietitian-designed meal plan gives you the flexibility to ease into healthy eating.

Here’s a blueprint for easy meal prep this week. You’ll see that breakfasts are a mix of some make-ahead meals and some morning-of options. Lunches also utilize the mix-and-match strategy using store bought items like rotisserie chicken or simple roasted chickpeas and vegetables. While we’ve offered different dinner options, you can streamline the menu by making enough for leftovers. From easy sheet-pan dinners to a better-for-you version of a Chinese takeout favorite, we’ve got you covered this week.

What to Eat This Week, November 13, 2023

Start TODAY meal plan November 13, 2023

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Breakfast

Easy Egg Bites
Ghazalle Badiozamani / Instant Loss Eat Real, Lose Weight: How I Lost 125 Pounds--Includes 100+ Recipes

Easy Egg Bites

Brittany Williams

Make breakfast a no brainer. Create a simple list of go-to options or make-ahead meals that make mornings easier or simply mix-and-match these recipe ideas:

Berry-Banana Smoothie

Berry-Banana Smoothie

Joy Bauer

Whole Grain Waffles with Fruit

Toast a frozen whole grain waffle and spread with ricotta cheese or Greek yogurt — you can have fruit on top or on the side.

Lunch

Roasting a batch of your favorite vegetables is the key to easy lunchtime meal prep. Then, buy a rotisserie chicken (or roast your own!) and roast up some chickpeas to mix and match for quick salads and bowls all week. Make these dishes your own by leaning into easy seasonings like everything but the bagel seasoning, Italian and Greek seasoning, dried herbs and spices, lemon, pesto, low-sugar marinara sauce, tahini, and coconut aminos or lower-sodium soy sauce.

Perfect Roast Vegetables
Claudia Totir / Getty Images

Perfect Roast Vegetables

Katie Stilo
Roasted Chicken
TODAY

Roasted Chicken

Laura Vitale
Spiced Roasted Chickpeas
ClarkandCompany / Getty Images

Spiced Roasted Chickpeas

Checka Ciammaichelli
  • Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich: Serve on whole-grain bread with your favorite fixings and vegetables on the side.
  • Rotisserie Chicken and Roasted Veggie Bowl: Use any roasted veggies and whole grains you like and flavor with any easy seasoning.
  • Green Salad With Roasted Vegetables and Chickpeas: Use any veggies (such as arugula and roasted veggies) and flavor with any easy seasoning.
  • Roasted Chickpea Veggie Bowl: Use any roasted veggies and whole grains (think brown rice, farro or quinoa) you like and flavor with any easy seasoning.

Dinner

Below, we’ve put together some simple healthy recipes to make meal planning easier — feel free to swap out recipes for different days of the week, or make enough of one dish to serve as leftovers to save time on another night.

Eggplant with Tomato, Broccolini and Mozzarella
Courtesy Adam Friedlander

Eggplant with Tomato, Broccolini and Mozzarella

Yasmin Fahr

This sheet-pan dinner is a great way to eat a ton of vegetables — serve with whole wheat or bean-based pasta and jarred marinara sauce.

Roasted Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burrito
Anthony Quintano

Roasted Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burrito

Al Roker

Packed with protein. If you have any leftover filling, freeze or refrigerate it and consider turning it into a salad topping for lunch the next day. Serve with a side salad for an added veggie boost.

Lemon Tarragon Chicken
FitMenCook(TM)

Lemon Tarragon Chicken

Kevin Curry

The dish uses lemon zest, a little olive oil and a handful of fresh tarragon — it’s a simple 3-ingredient mixture that wows the tastebuds. It warms the soul, awakens the senses and, perhaps most importantly, can be made in 20 minutes. Serve it with brown rice and vegetables.

No-Sugar Ginger Beef and Broccoli
Kevin Curry

No-Sugar Ginger Beef and Broccoli

Kevin Curry

You’ll get all the flavor of your favorite takeout with less salt — and no added sugar! Serve with this dish with microwavable brown rice, cauliflower rice, or a blend of each.

Snacks

Snacks that contain whole food sources of protein and fiber offer a winning formula that keeps you full for hours. Here are a few ideas:

  • Sliced cucumbers with olive tapenade.
  • Baby carrots with hummus or guacamole.
  • Sliced apple with a slice of cheese.
  • Sliced pears with nut or seed butter.
  • Plain or lower-sugar Greek yogurt with berries or grapes.

Samantha Cassetty, RD

Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, is a nutrition and wellness expert, author and columnist. Her latest book is "Sugar Shock." You can follow Samantha's practical balanced eating advice on Instagram at @nutritionistsam.