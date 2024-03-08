Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

Spring is right around the corner, and the bounty of seasonal produce invites you to try a new veggie or two. This week’s menu features seasonal MVPs, including snap peas, carrots, avocado, asparagus, and lettuce. You’ll find these ingredients in meals from Steak Caesar Salad to Chickpea Burgers, showing you how to enjoy foods and flavors you love in healthy ways.