Beans, which are technically legumes, are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber. They’re also packed with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients the body needs.

It’s no surprise that beans and other legumes are commonly eaten all over the world and a staple food of many cuisines. Beans are cheap and versatile, lending themselves to a variety of delicious dishes.

Walking through the bean section of the grocery store you’ll find countless cans and bags of beans in different colors, shapes and sizes to suit your culinary needs. It’s only natural to wonder about which ones are packing the most health benefits.

What are beans?

Beans are the edible seeds from a legume plant — which means all beans are legumes but not all legumes are beans, Julia Zumpano, registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition, tells TODAY.com.

Legume is an umbrella category that includes beans, pulses and peanuts. Pulses are the dried seeds from a legume plant, says Zumpano. These include lentils, peas or dried beans. Fresh beans that are still in their pods, such as green beans, are also legumes.

Health benefits of beans

Beans are an excellent source of protein, amino acids and fiber. “Most varieties offering eight grams of protein per a one-half cup,” Frances Largeman-Roth, a registered dietitian nutritionist, tells TODAY.com.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture considers beans and legumes part of both the “vegetable” food group and “protein foods” group, along with meat and fish.

Beans are classified as a fiber-rich food, also called prebiotics, which feed the good bacteria in the gut and support the microbiome and immune function, says Zumpano. Beans also contain complex carbohydrates, which provide the body with energy and help with blood sugar control.

“They are also naturally low-fat. In fact, they have no saturated fat (and) no cholesterol,” says Zumpano, adding that beans and legumes are good for heart health.

“Eating beans regularly has been shown to help reduce cholesterol, improve gut health, reduce the risk of heart disease and help maintain a healthy body weight,” says Largeman-Roth.

Beans and legumes are a large part of the Mediterranean diet, which is consistently ranked the best diet for health and longevity. They’re one of the main sources of protein in the Med Diet, says Zumpano, which recommends beans at least three times a week.

Beans are rich in vitamins, minerals, including iron, zinc, folate and potassium, per the USDA. They’re also rich in polyphenols, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Another reason why beans are great? They’re affordable, says Zumpano. Beans are not only good for your health, they’re good for your wallet, too.

Healthiest beans and legumes

Which beans are healthiest? The good news is that most beans are a nutritious choice. “I hate playing favorites, because they’re all healthy,” says Largeman-Roth.

“All beans are good, some of them have slightly different (nutrition) profiles, but (there are) really no bad ones,” says Zumpano.

However, some beans provide a bit more macro- or micro-nutrients per serving, making them extra great. Here are the experts’ top superfood bean picks.

Lentils

Lentils are protein-packed and fiber-rich, making them a satisfying, healthy choice. This small but mighty legume is a staple in South Asian, Middle Eastern, North African and Mediterranean cuisines.

There are several different lentil varieties, including brown, red, green, yellow and black lentils.

The nutrition overview for lentils will vary slightly depending on the type and how they’re cooked.

According to the USDA FoodData Central Database, a single serving (one-half cup) of boiled lentils provides about:

115 calories

9 grams of protein

20 grams of carbohydrates

8 grams of fiber

0.3 grams of fat

In addition to providing protein and fiber, lentils are rich in B vitamins, potassium, iron, folate and thiamin. Lentils are also a good source of polyphenols, says Zumpano, which are plant-based compounds that may help fight inflammation and protect brain health, per the Cleveland Clinic.

Lentils are rich in prebiotic fiber which can support healthy digestion. “I do think that out of all the beans, lentils tend to be the easiest to digest, (especially) for people who have trouble breaking down or digesting beans,” says Zumpano.

Lentils make a great addition to vegetarian soups, stews and curries.

Black beans

Among the many different kinds of beans and legumes, black beans are another favorite which delivers impressive nutrients.

According to the USDA, one serving or a half-cup of cooked black beans provides:

114 calories

8 grams of protein

20 grams of carbohydrates

8 grams fiber

0 grams of fat

Black beans are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber. Adding them to your diet can help with feelings of satiety, or feeling full, aid with blood sugar control and help prevent constipation, TODAY.com previously reported.

Black beans are also rich in micronutrients and antioxidants, the experts note, including calcium, iron and folate. Eating black beans can support heart health, as well as growth and development.

Black beans are slightly sweeter than other beans and have a smoother texture. They pair well with rice, says Zumpano, and can be just as delicious in brownies as they are in burritos or veggie burgers.

White beans

White beans are another front-runner. “I would lump of all the white beans in together,” says Zumpano. These include navy beans, cannellini beans, great northern beans, butter beans, and more.

One serving or half-cup of boiled white beans, per the USDA, provides about:

130 calories

9 grams of protein

25 grams of carbohydrates

6 grams of fiber

0.3 grams of fat

White beans have slightly less fiber than lentils, but about the same amount of protein and slightly more calories and carbohydrates, says Zumpano. They’re filling and help boost energy and aid digestive health.

White beans are also rich in calcium, folate and iron, says Zumpano. “They’re particularly high in potassium, an electrolyte which we know has been helpful to help with controlling blood pressure values,” Zumpano adds.

One serving of white beans packs over 500 milligrams of potassium, per the USDA, which is comparable to that in a banana.

White beans are delicious additions to soups and stews, and can be pureed into a healthy, fiber-rich dip.

Garbanzo beans (chickpeas)

Garbanzo beans or chickpeas are another favorite among dietitians for their many health benefits. The nutrient-dense legume is often considered a “superfood” and chickpeas are a staple of the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet.

One serving or half-cup of boiled chickpeas provides roughly:

135 calories

7 grams of protein

22 grams of carbohydrates

6 grams of fiber

4 grams of fat

Chickpeas pack an impressive amount of protein and fiber, says Zumpano, and are a great plant-based substitute for meat. They provide all 9 essential amino acids, which are building blocks that help the body function properly, per the Cleveland Clinic.

Additionally, chickpeas are a good source of vitamins and minerals including calcium, magnesium, potassium and folate, Zumpano notes.

“I love them because they’re super versatile,” says Largeman-Roth. They can be roasted, smashed, or blended into a creamy hummus. “You can even whip the aquafaba (the liquid that canned chickpeas come in) to make vegan whipped cream,” says Largeman-Roth.

Soybeans

Soybeans, also called soya beans, are another healthy bean choice, packed with protein and other nutrients.

Immature green soybeans are known as edamame, whereas mature soybeans are brown and firmer. Soybeans are a staple in East Asian cuisines and used to make products like soymilk and tofu.

One serving or half-cup of boiled soybeans provides about:

148 calories

16 grams of protein

7 grams of carbohydrates

5 grams of fiber

7 grams of fat

While lower in fiber and higher in fat, soybeans have the highest protein content of any bean. “This makes them a great option for people who follow a vegetarian diet,” says Largeman-Roth.

They are a good source of nutrients including iron, folate, potassium and calcium. Soybeans are also an excellent source of choline — one-half cup provides about 107 milligrams (20% of your daily value), per the National Institutes of Health.

“Choline is a nutrient that a lot of us don’t get enough of, which helps build membranes surrounding the body’s cells and supports the brain and nervous system,” says Zumpano.

Do beans cause gas?

Beans sometimes get a bad rap for causing gas thanks to their high fiber content, the experts note. Beans also contain a carbohydrate called raffinose, which is difficult for the body to digest, per the Cleveland Clinic.

“Most people can get some gas and bloating from beans, but I think a little bit is considered completely natural,” says Zumpano.

The severity of the symptoms can depend on how many beans you eat and how much fiber you normally get from your diet. “If you’re not used to high fiber foods, you may experience some stomach cramping when eating beans from the gas, which should subside over time,” says Largeman-Roth.

The more you eat beans and legumes regularly, the more your body will adjust and you you’ll likely experience less gas and bloating, says Zumpano. Eating smaller portions of beans at a time and taking an over-the-counter anti-gas medication may help prevent gas or relieve discomfort, the experts note.

“It’s important to increase your intake of water when you consume more fiber, which will help keep the bowels more regulated and reduce potential gas,” Zumpano adds.

Canned vs. dried beans

Beans typically come dried or canned. While dried beans are often healthier, the experts note, they can also be tedious and time-consuming to soak and cook.

Canned beans can still be healthy, but the sodium content can add up quickly. “Some brands have up to 330 milligrams of sodium per one-half cup serving,” Largeman-Roth adds. The American Heart Association recommends adults get no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day.

Opt for low-sodium varieties, the experts note. Draining and rinsing any canned bean can reduce the sodium by about one-third, Largeman-Roth points out.