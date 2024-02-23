Whether you know it or not, your liver is a big deal. It's the one organ involved in every metabolic process in your body. Thing is, despite its importance in our overall health, many people are abusing it. This abuse puts us at risk for a condition known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. NAFLD has become the leading cause of liver cancer and liver diseases worldwide, and 25%-58% of Americans have it.

While there’s no medication or treatment that will cure a fatty liver, there are a few choice foods you can eat and avoid to maintain your liver’s health. Ahead, discover the liver-friendly foods you might want to grab on your next grocery run.

But first, what is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease?

NAFLD is a condition characterized by too much fat in the liver and the cause of the excess fat, in this case, is not related to alcohol consumption. Instead, abnormal fat accumulation is related to metabolic factors, such as insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes, high waist circumference, or abnormal lipid levels.

The disease is so metabolically driven that the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease recently created a subclass of NAFLD called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatosis liver disease, or MASLD, to highlight the connection between fat in the liver and metabolic-related diseases. In fact, the diagnostic criteria for the two diseases overlap by 99%, so people who have NAFLD tend to also meet the criteria for MASLD.

What causes NAFLD and MASLD?

Scientists are still discovering the root causes, however, research indicates that the diseases are most likely caused by various factors, including genetics, diet, sedentary behavior, and even disregulation within the microbiome.

How are NAFLD and MASLD diagnosed?

The difference between NAFLD and MASLD comes down to how they’re diagnosed. NAFLD is the result of excess fat in the liver unrelated to alcohol or other liver diseases.

MASLD is defined as fat in the liver with metabolic abnormality. The diagnosis of MASLD requires the presence of fat in the liver plus at least one of the five criteria of metabolic syndrome. These include high waist circumference, high blood pressure, high levels of fat in your blood, low HDL, and high blood sugar.

Rates of fatty liver disease are not improving. The prevalence has only grown in the last two decades, and despite its growth, there's no pharmacological remedy. Further, the disease is being diagnosed in younger patients. Here’s the good news: It can be reversed if caught in the earlier stages of the disease.

Some more good news? The foods you eat and and the ones you don't make a big difference to your liver's health. Though there's no formal fatty liver diet, there are liver-friendly foods you'll want to put in your shopping cart.

5 foods that boost your liver health

The foods you choose to eat and limit will play a significant role in reversal. In my new book, “Regenerative Health,” I share the best superfoods for the liver. Here are five of them:

Consume at least three tablespoons a day of extra virgin olive oil a day for better liver health. Getty Images

Foods to avoid

In addition to consuming liver-friendly foods, reducing a few that may harm the liver can also help.

Alcohol: This one is the most obvious offender of good liver health, and studies show that cutting back (five or more drinks for men or four or more drinks for women at any one time) reduces the risk of liver-related diseases.

Based on your metabolic profile, consuming a moderate-to-low carbohydrate diet can also benefit fatty liver since the disease is closely tied to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

Based on your metabolic profile, consuming a moderate-to-low carbohydrate diet can also benefit fatty liver since the disease is closely tied to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Processed foods: Cutting back on ultra-processed foods may help to prevent a fatty liver. A 2023 study assessing fast food found an association between fast food consumption and the development of fatty liver.

Can I heal my liver with exercise?

Your diet plays a significant role in better liver health, but it’s not the only component that can improve liver health or reduce the severity of fatty liver. Studies show that physical activity can significantly influence blood sugar control and liver health. Both high-intensity and moderate-intensity interval training can reduce fat in the liver. If intensive exercise is too much, moving more can help reduce fatty liver. You don’t need to run a marathon; choose stairs over elevators and park further from the door.

Managing mental health can also help alleviate fat in the liver. A 2015 study found an association between depression and anxiety and an increased risk of death from liver disease. Finally, if you carry excess weight in your midsection, reducing your waist circumference will significantly impact better liver health.

Take care of your liver. If you do, it will take care of you too.