Chicken is a staple in the American diet. According to the National Chicken Council, Americans eat around 100 pounds of chicken per person per year — more than any other country in the world. With its availability, affordability and versatility, it’s no wonder that chicken is the most consumed protein in the United States. Plus, chicken has 10 essential vitamins and minerals, plenty of protein, and limited saturated fat, making it a lean protein with ample nutrition. Let’s take a closer look at the nutrition of chicken, including its health benefits, frequently asked questions about the bird, and some healthy ways to cook it.

Chicken breast nutrition facts

A 3.5-ounce serving of skinless, boneless, white chicken breast has:

● 106 calories

● 23 grams protein

● 2 grams fat

● 0 grams carbohydrates

Dark chicken meat has more calories and fat per serving.

The health benefits of eating chicken breast

The nutrients in chicken play a role in muscle building, brain function, mood, and weight maintenance. Chicken consists of mostly protein, a macronutrient that plays many roles in the body. Protein is crucial for muscle building, bone strength, organ function, enzyme function, antibody production, and DNA formation. The average person needs 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight (or 0.36 grams per pound) of protein per day. For a 150-pound person, that’s at least 54 grams of daily protein, and a serving of chicken delivers close to half of that requirement. An active person or athlete needs even more protein for muscle growth and recovery.

Eating a protein-rich diet is also associated with weight loss. Research spanning the last 20 years shows that higher protein diets contribute to weight maintenance over time. Protein plays a role in controlling hunger levels and regulating appetite, which is why it’s necessary for managing weight. In addition, researchers believe eating 25-30 grams of protein per meal may reduce the risk of cardiometabolic diseases, like heart attack or diabetes.

Chicken also has vitamin B12 and choline, two nutrients that may play a role in brain development, memory, mood, and the nervous system. Most people don’t get enough choline in their diet, so eating chicken helps meet daily needs. This is especially important for pregnant women, as inadequate consumption of chicken during pregnancy has been linked to neural tube defects in infants.

Although the nutrients in chicken are beneficial, a recent review states that individual studies on the health benefits of eating chicken are scarce. Instead, most studies observe overall poultry intake or how eating poultry compares to eating red meat or plant protein. As such, it’s difficult to declare that eating chicken reduces the incidences of certain diseases. But given its low saturated fat content, there’s reason to believe that chicken is a healthy part of an overall diet.

Are there drawbacks to eating chicken?

Chicken is a lean protein that fits into most healthy diets. However, not all chicken products are nutritionally equal. White meat skinless chicken breast is low in saturated fat and calories, but the same can’t be said for dark meat chicken and chicken skin. For example, a 3.5 ounce serving of dark meat chicken with skin has more than twice the calories of the same serving of white meat skinless chicken. It also has 18 grams of fat, as compared to 2 grams in white meat skinless chicken.

Some chicken products, like nuggets or wings, have additional breading or sauces that make them higher in sodium, sugar, calories and fat. When opting for a chicken product, take a look at the nutrition facts label to see what other ingredients are added and how that changes the overall nutrition of the chicken.

Fun facts about chicken

Buying chicken in the store can be quite confusing because of all the packaging claims. Should you choose organic, free-range, or just go with the conventional variety? Here’s a breakdown of common packaging claims, so you can make the best decision for your family.

Should you eat organic?

Deciphering all of the claims on a package of chicken can be tricky. Besides the term “organic”, you may see “antibiotic-free” and wonder how it all stacks up. Believe it or not, these terms are regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and chicken farmers must follow stringent guidelines to have these terms on the label.

Organic chickens eat organic feed and do not receive any antibiotics. On the other hand, there are no restrictions on the feed of conventional chickens, and they can receive antibiotics throughout their lifetime. The USDA cautions against administering antibiotics too frequently, as this causes antibiotic-resistant superbugs that can make chickens seriously ill. Lastly, “antibiotic-free” chickens do not receive antibiotics, but there are no limitations on their feeds.

What does “free range” mean?

The term “free range” is not clearly defined, and thus, the USDA approves these label claims on a case-by-case basis. Generally, “free range” means that chickens have access to an outdoor space for some part of the day. This doesn’t necessarily mean they can roam free on a field, but rather, they may be near a small hole in the coup with fresh air. Chickens prefer to be near their water and feed, so they often choose to stay in the confines of their coup.

Healthy chicken breast recipes

Cooking chicken is simple, and the recipe possibilities are endless. Here are some of our favorite chicken dishes: