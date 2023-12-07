Al Roker reveals his grocery list and favorite healthy dinner habits

What’s for dinner at Al Roker’s house? The TODAY co-host is revealing his eating habits in a new interview that sheds light on his favorite foods and cooking style.

Al said his philosophy is to “surround yourself with the best food possible. The best food is the freshest food, and your local farmers market is what provides that,” he told AARP magazine in an article published on Dec. 6.

He’s been a customer at the farmers market in Hudson, New York, for more than 20 years.

“The great thing about a farmers market is that it takes care of the whole you,” he said. “You get clean, organic food that’s been brought to you by the people who grow it and produce it.”

The TODAY weatherman, 69, also enjoys the social aspect of a farmers market, where he gets to talk with the people who grow his food and make a morning of it, rather than rushing in an out of a grocery store. His grocery list includes vegetables, fresh herbs and fresh-caught fish.

When it comes to dinner, Al said he and his wife, Deborah Roberts, eat at home four or five nights a week.

“I eat a lot of fish, a lot of chicken, and just olive oil, salt, pepper and herbs. Just good-quality proteins, lots of great veggies and herbs to elevate the flavor,” he told AARP.

“Sauce takes too much time. … I’m all about easy,” Al added, so his entrees are usually roasted in the oven or pan-sautéed.

When it comes to treats, he believes moderation is key so he’ll just have a little taste. “I don’t need to eat the whole thing,” Al said. “You can eat a lot of things — just don’t eat a lot of those things.”

After dinner, Al and his wife have the habit of taking a quick walk — a healthy finish to a healthy meal. Research shows walking after eating can aid in weight loss.

“I feel pretty good. ... I feel like I’m back to like 100%,” Al told TODAY.com in November, a year after health issues led to hospital stays.