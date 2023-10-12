Cleveland Browns' David Njoku reveals extensive facial burns after fire pit accident

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has shared a stunning look at the serious facial burns he suffered in a home fire pit mishap with the goal of helping other burn victims by raising money for prevention and research.

Njoku, 27, provided a glimpse at his severely burned face in a photo carousel he shared Oct. 11 on Instagram that he captioned with the word "Legacy." (Warning: The photo is graphic in nature.)

Two days after he suffered the extensive burns, the seventh-year tight end played in a game for the Browns against the Baltimore Ravens. A photo he included on Instagram from the game shows him playing with a visor on his helmet to obscure his face.

Another photo shows a sweaty and smiling Njoku with damage to his skin from the burns.

"Be sorry for a weak man, don't be sorry for me," a graphic reads on the carousel of photos in his Instagram post.

Brandon Austin, the co-founder of Njoku's merchandise promoter, Millions, told NBC News the fire pit mishap happened on Sept. 29. Njoku had a team-high six catches for 46 yards in a loss to the Ravens on Oct. 1.

It's unclear how the fire pit accident that burned Njoku's face occurred. He also suffered burn injuries to one of his arms, according to a statement by the American Burn Association.

Njoku was filmed walking into the stadium before the Ravens game wearing a mask that covered his entire head, along with a fur coat.

Njoku's "Withstand" merchandise line is now selling T-shirts and other apparel with that image of him in the mask. He wrote on Instagram that a share of the proceeds will be donated to the American Burn Association.

“I understand firsthand how suddenly life can change due to a burn injury, and I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue," he said in the statement released by the American Burn Association. "The doctors at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center were instrumental in my recovery, and I am forever grateful for their expertise and care. By working with the ABA, I hope to provide resources and support to burn survivors and their families.”

“His willingness to turn a personal setback into an opportunity for positive change is truly commendable," ABA chief executive Kimberly Hoarle said about Njoku in a statement. "Together, we hope to increase burn prevention efforts and make a lasting impact on burn survivors and their families.”

There were an estimated 6,200 injuries related to fire pits or outdoor heaters that sent people to emergency rooms in 2021, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported, according to Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports also has tips on staying safe while using a fire pit: