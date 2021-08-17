Couple shares secrets to 75-year marriage: 'Communication is huge'

Albert Green can't quite recall what initially attracted him to his wife, Myrtle, 80 years ago, but he does know one thing: Today, their connection is as strong as ever.

"Whatever it was, it's still there," the 93-year-old told TODAY over the phone this week.

The Detroit residents recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with a honking parade that attracted countless neighbors and a virtual party that included 100+ guests. The massive outpouring of love from their community is a testament to just how beloved the Greens are and how much they love each other.

"It was something I'll never forget," Myrtle, 94, said.

The Greens first met when they were 13 years old. It was love at first sight for Albert, who vowed that he would one day marry Myrtle after their first encounter. Six years later, the couple tied the knot and they would go on to have four children together.

High school photos of the couple. Courtesy Albert and Myrtle Green

The Greens served as the owners and operators of Green’s Variety Store on the southwest side of Detroit for 55 years before retiring in 2015. Some couples may find it challenging to combine work and their personal lives, but Albert and Myrtle relished the opportunity to work together

"We could work together forever," Myrtle said.

The Greens share a mutual respect for each other and strive to communicate clearly on a daily basis. Courtesy Albert and Myrtle Green

So, what was the key to their success at work and at home? Communication, communication, communication.

"You have to call things out and be on the same page. Be honest and talk things out if you can. We've always been able to do that," Myrtle said.

"We don't argue," Albert agreed, and added that they never held negative discussions in front of their children.

Albert and Myrtle on their 50th anniversary. Courtesy Albert and Myrtle Green

The couple's calm and collected approach to communication earned them the respect of their customers over the years and their beloved children, including their youngest daughter, Alecia Green.

"Communication is so huge and I think that's where people often fall short because life is so fast and we just don't take the time to communicate," she told us. "It has been a tremendous blessing to watch my parents and to still have them in my life."

Albert and Myrtle on their 65th anniversary. Courtesy Albert and Myrtle Green

Aside from communication, the couple also simply enjoys being around each other and they still have plenty to talk about.

"We don't ever get bored," Myrtle said.

The 94-year-old still regularly cooks for her husband and Albert is pretty appreciative of that. When asked to name his favorite dish that his wife prepares, Albert gave a pretty smart answer.

"I can't cook, so everything she cooks is great," he said.

The Greens are still very much in love, even after 75 years of marriage. Courtesy Albert and Myrtle Green

After 75 years of marriage, the romance is still alive for this happy couple and they are still in admiration of each other's strengths.

"He's kind, understanding and he shows me that he loves me. He doesn't tell me he loves, he shows me," Myrtle said.

"She's a wonderful person," Albert said.

When asked what their greatest accomplishment as a couple has been, Albert had a pretty romantic response.

"Just being here with her," he said.

And Myrtle couldn't help but agree.

