Carson Daly shares photo depicting his mental health journey — and now, we want to see yours

Carson Daly knows how easy it is to mask anxiety.

The TODAY host has been outspoken in recent years about his challenges with mental health, and he opened up just days ago about the panic attacks he experiences, even on live TV.

Now, as part of an upcoming series on TODAY All Day, Carson wants to hear from you: What message would you share with someone struggling with their mental health? And what's one photo that depicts your mental health journey?

For Carson, it's this photo on set of "The Voice" with his left hand in his pocket.

Carson Daly on the set of "The Voice." Greg Gayne / NBC

"Things aren’t always what they seem," Carson said about the photo. "You probably see a familiar face, on live TV, having a blast, hosting "The Voice" on NBC. What a gig, what a life!"

"Well, I see a person trying desperately to hold it together, not pass out and not run off the stage due to a gripping wave of fear and panic that has just engulfed his body and brain for no good reason."

"You see my left hand in my pant pocket evoking a casual vibe? I recall vividly gripping the flesh of my thigh inside that pocket as to hold on for dear life until the panic passes."

"We THINK we know what people are going through, but we have no idea. We must go beyond the surface, really listen to people & be there for them. Too many are suffering in silence. Even on your TV."

Now it's your turn. Please share what message you would give to someone struggling with their mental health and/or one photo that shows your mental health journey. Together, we can remove the shame associated with mental health challenges.